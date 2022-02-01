RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Captain Tyler Adams has been ruled out of the USA squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras

Captain Tyler Adams has been ruled out of the USA squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras Creator: Emilee Chinn
Captain Tyler Adams has been ruled out of the USA squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras Creator: Emilee Chinn

USA captain Tyler Adams and defender Chris Richards were ruled out of Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras, a USA team statement said Monday.

Recommended articles

Adams has been diagnosed with a right hamstring injury while Richards suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Canada in Hamilton.

"The players are continuing to be evaluated to establish an expected timeline for their return," a statement said.

No replacements have been brought into the USA squad, who will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's defeat against a Honduras team who are bottom of the CONCACAF qualifying standings.

The USA are second in the table with 18 points from 10 games, four points behind leaders Canada.

With three potentially awkward games to close qualifying in March, which include away games against Mexico and Costa Rica, Wednesday's game against Honduras in Minneapolis is a must-win fixture for Gregg Berhalter's US side.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal - reports

Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal - reports

PSG thwarted in French Cup by surplus keeper Bulka

PSG thwarted in French Cup by surplus keeper Bulka

Rangers seal shock swoop for Ramsey from Juventus

Rangers seal shock swoop for Ramsey from Juventus

Van de Beek loan move launches Lampard era at Everton

Van de Beek loan move launches Lampard era at Everton

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day

Juve sign Switzerland's Zakaria from Gladbach, unload Bentancur and Kulusevski

Juve sign Switzerland's Zakaria from Gladbach, unload Bentancur and Kulusevski

'Football country' Canada closing in on World Cup berth

'Football country' Canada closing in on World Cup berth

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Mohamed Salah in training with the Egypt team in Douala on Tuesday Creator: Charly TRIBALLEAU

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO