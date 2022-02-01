Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Adams has been diagnosed with a right hamstring injury while Richards suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Canada in Hamilton.

"The players are continuing to be evaluated to establish an expected timeline for their return," a statement said.

No replacements have been brought into the USA squad, who will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's defeat against a Honduras team who are bottom of the CONCACAF qualifying standings.

The USA are second in the table with 18 points from 10 games, four points behind leaders Canada.