Adidas unveil special ball ahead of UCL final

On Tuesday, unveiled the ball inscribed with a message of 'peace' in a clear reference to the war in Ukraine. On one side of the ball, the lettering ‘мир’ in the Cyrillic alphabet can be seen, which sits above the word that it translates to in English - peace.

Cyrillic is a native Slavic alphabet. It is now used to write Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Rusyn, Bulgarian, Macedonian and most South Slavic languages.

The ball is in total contrast to previous match balls in recent years which always featured colourful designs. The latest design currently only features pure white panels to symbolise truce and unity.

After the match, all the balls used will be available at an auction, with proceeds from the sale going to the the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to support people who have been forced from their homes.

Who will emerge victorious?

The final is expected to be full of fireworks with both teams prepared to display their prowess on the continental stage.

Liverpool swept through the opening phase of the competition, winning six out of six to finish top of Group B ahead of Atletico Madrid.

They subsequently defeated Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages to book their place in the final.

Real Madrid on the other hand, picked up 15 points to claim top spot in Group D, before seeing off Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout phase.