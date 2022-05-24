CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Adidas unveil special ball ahead of UCL final

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The word 'PEACE' is inscribed on the match ball

The 2022 Champions League final match ball
The 2022 Champions League final match ball

In just four days, Spanish giants Real Madrid will line up against English side Liverpool at Stade de France in Paris contesting for the UEFA Champions League. To commemorate the occasion, Adidas has released a special match ball.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, unveiled the ball inscribed with a message of 'peace' in a clear reference to the war in Ukraine. On one side of the ball, the lettering ‘мир’ in the Cyrillic alphabet can be seen, which sits above the word that it translates to in English - peace.

Cyrillic is a native Slavic alphabet. It is now used to write Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Rusyn, Bulgarian, Macedonian and most South Slavic languages.

The ball is in total contrast to previous match balls in recent years which always featured colourful designs. The latest design currently only features pure white panels to symbolise truce and unity.

After the match, all the balls used will be available at an auction, with proceeds from the sale going to the the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to support people who have been forced from their homes.

The 2022 Champions League final match ball
The 2022 Champions League final match ball Pulse Live Kenya

The final is expected to be full of fireworks with both teams prepared to display their prowess on the continental stage.

Liverpool swept through the opening phase of the competition, winning six out of six to finish top of Group B ahead of Atletico Madrid.

They subsequently defeated Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages to book their place in the final.

The 2022 Champions League final match ball
The 2022 Champions League final match ball Pulse Live Kenya

Real Madrid on the other hand, picked up 15 points to claim top spot in Group D, before seeing off Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout phase.

The 13-time champions of Europe have been a tough nut to crack in the competition and will fancy their chances of defeating Liverpool.

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Hakan Calhanoglu has played for both Milan clubs in the last two seasons and still not won a Scudetto

    How Calhanoglu played for the last two league winners and still never won a Scudetto himself

  • The 2022 Champions League final match ball

    Adidas unveil special ball ahead of UCL final

  • Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish headline the list of top transfer flops

    Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

Recommended articles

How Calhanoglu played for the last two league winners and still never won a Scudetto himself

How Calhanoglu played for the last two league winners and still never won a Scudetto himself

Adidas unveil special ball ahead of UCL final

Adidas unveil special ball ahead of UCL final

London7s pool confirmed, Kenya once again in tricky group

London7s pool confirmed, Kenya once again in tricky group

Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Trending

2021/22 ROUNDUP

Top 5 transfer flops of the just concluded Premier League season

Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish headline the list of top transfer flops
2021/22 ROUNDUP

Top 5 successful transfers of the just concluded Premier League season

Emmanuel Dennis and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the most successful Premier League signings this season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Erik Ten Hag: The 'logical one' begins reign as Manchester United manager

New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag
RUGBY:

London7s pool confirmed, Kenya once again in tricky group

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
MOTORSPORT

Ogier set for Safari Rally return, eager to defend title

TOPSHOT - French driver Sebastien Ogier (R) and French co-driver Julien Ingrassia (L) celebrate on the podium after winning the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
MOTORSPORT

Heat, a major concern for drivers ahead of WRC Safari Rally

NAIVASHA, KENYA - JUNE 23: Lorenzo Bertelli of Italy and Simone Scattolin of Italy compete with their M-Sport FORD WRT Ford Fiesta WRC during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 23, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Adidas unveil special ball ahead of UCL final

The 2022 Champions League final match ball
SERIE A

How Calhanoglu played for the last two league winners and still never won a Scudetto himself

Hakan Calhanoglu has played for both Milan clubs in the last two seasons and still not won a Scudetto