TRANSFERS

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Nottingham Forest have continued to make use of the free agent market following the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.

Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground
Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground

Premier League club Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for Bosnian goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric.

Recommended articles

Before joining the Premier League newcomers, the 22-year-old free agent had since the beginning of July, been without a club after he was released by FK Sarajevo.

Nottingham Forest confirmed the news on Tuesday with a short statement: "Nottingham Forest is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. Welcome to The Reds, Adnan!"

The young shot-stopper spent the majority of his youth career in Austria, where he was born, as well as, Germany, Slovakia and Bosnia & Herzegovina becomes the club's 23rd signing of the summer.

Adnan Kanuric who gained experience of playing in England during a two-year spell at Stoke City in 2020, will have the likes of new signings Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard join him after the international break
Adnan Kanuric who gained experience of playing in England during a two-year spell at Stoke City in 2020, will have the likes of new signings Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard join him after the international break Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest has continued to make use of the free agent market following the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.

Before Kanuric, and after the close of the window, they first signed former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier.

The 22-year-old comes into the Forest team that currently have on-loan Dean Henderson as their first-choice goalkeeper.

After one win, one draw and five defeats, Nottingham Forest are currently 19th in the Premier League
After one win, one draw and five defeats, Nottingham Forest are currently 19th in the Premier League AFP
  1. Taiwo Awoniyi (£17.5m, Union Berlin)
  2. Dean Henderson (season-long loan, Manchester United)
  3. Giulian Biancone (£9m, Troyes)
  4. Moussa Niakhate (£9m, Mainz 05)
  5. Omar Richards (£7.7m, Bayern Munich)
  6. Neco Williams (£18m, Liverpool)
  7. Wayne Hennessey (free, Burnley)
  8. Brandon Aguilera (£855k, LD Alajuelense)
  9. Lewis O'Brien (£8.5m, Huddersfield Town)
  10. Harry Toffolo (£2.2m, Huddersfield Town)
  11. Jesse Lingard (free, Manchester United)
  12. Orel Mangala (£11.7m, Stuttgart)
  13. Emmanuel Dennis (£20m, Watford)
  14. Cheikhou Kouyate (free, Crystal Palace)
  15. Remo Freuler (£7.6m, Atalanta BC)
  16. Morgan Gibbs-White (£27m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)
  17. Hwang Ui-Jo (£3.6m, Bordeaux)
  18. Renan Lodi (loan, Atletico Madrid)
  19. Willy Boly (£2.3m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)
  20. Josh Bowler (£2.1m, Blackpool)
  21. Loic Bade (loan, Rennes)
  22. Sergie Aurier (free transfer)
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • The legendary San Siro stadium will be demolished in 2026

    Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

  • Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground

    Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

  • Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria criticises parent club Juventus

    "I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Recommended articles

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

I think I’ll be happier in England - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

Trending

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly set to unveil new Sporting director after verbal agreement
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.
GAMING

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

LeBron intends to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

Arsenal women
BETTING

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Todd Boehly was close to hiring Freund as Chelsea's new sporting director.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

The FIA has announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022
SERIE A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A