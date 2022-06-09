AFCON2023Q

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

South Africa was never going to have an easy ride to Cote d’Ivoire 2023 following their date with Morocco in the AFCON2023 opener.

empty
empty

The journey to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations got underway in Group K with the clash between two of the group's heavyweights in Morocco and South Africa.

Recommended articles

Both nations served an entertaining 90 minutes of football with the host Morocco taking a 2-1 win over South Africa in Rabat on Thursday night.

Morocco
Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa took an early lead courtesy of 20-year-old forward Lyle Foster but the Atlas Lions expectedly bounced back to ensure the three points stayed with them in Morocco.

Against the run of play, as Morocco dominated possession and the game, Foster put South Africa 1-0 up heading into the break.

Despite taking the lead, South Africa had goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to thank after the Supersport United pair of safe hands pulled off some outstanding saves to keep them still ahead at the break.

South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (R) in action against France at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.
South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (R) in action against France at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year. AFP

Williams denied Morocco with two excellent saves in the space of two first-half minutes and repeated the feat moments before halftime when he produced another outstanding stop to deny right-back, Achraf Hakimi, from point-blank.

The 30-year-old was one of only a few players who can be proud of their performance in the opener in Rabat.

After a rather poor first half, Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri finally atoned for his misses when he equalised for Morocco six minutes into the second half. It was no less than the Lions deserved following a convincing performance on the night.

While they piled on the pressure in search of the winner, a combination of good goalkeeping from Ronwen and lack of cutting edge in the final third ensured the scoreline remained 1-1 heading into the final quarter of the game.

Ayoub El Kaabi of Morocco celebrates his goal with teammates Aymen Barkok
Ayoub El Kaabi of Morocco celebrates his goal with teammates Aymen Barkok Getty Images

But with three minutes left to play, super-sub Ayoub El Kaabi come up with the goods as he expertly volleyed home the winner from a tight angle to complete the comeback and seal the win.

With the victory tonight, Morocco moved top of the group by three points and will take on Liberia next Monday.

South Africa finds itself bottom of the group and will have to wait till September when they face Liberia to make amends.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

  • empty

    Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

  • French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid

    €100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

Recommended articles

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

Trending

‘Done and dusted’ - Tchouameni seals dream move, Jesus (not that one) on the move & 2 more gist

empty

30-minute halves, unlimited substitutions and other bizarre football rules set to be implemented by the Dutch FA

Dutch FA planning some radical changes to football's basic rules
SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 transfer flops of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Adama Traore, Martial and the top 5 flops of the La Liga season
COMMENT

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Football rules are about to change

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Platini to head to court on Thursday

Michel Platini (L) and Sepp Blatter (R)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala has shattered the Championship Record to hand Kenya its first Africa 100 metres title in 32 years.
COMMENT

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid
AFCON2023Q

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

empty