Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

Group A

All the matches of Group A have already been played and the hosts Qatar together with Ecuador have been kicked out of the tournament.

AFP

African giants Senegal and Netherlands have made it to the last 16 from Group A. Senegal finished with 6 points at number two while Holland topped the group with 7 points.

Group B

Group was definitely the pool of death but England and USA have managed to make it to the last 16 after playing their last matches of the group on November 29, 2022.

AFP

Iran and Wales didn't manage to cross over after finishing with three and one points respectively. The USA will play against the Netherlands in the last 16 while England will face Senegal.

Group D

France is the only country that has managed to get into the round of 16 after playing only two matches. France has amassed 6 points in two matches.

AFP

Australia, Denmark and Tunisia will have to wait until the close of day on November 30, 2022, to know their fate.

Group G

Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 in Group G and they happen to be the only team to have done so in the group after beating Switzerland 1-0.

AFP

Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia will battle it out on December 2, 2022, to determine the country that will accompany Brazil to the last 16.

Group H

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is the only country that has registered its name for the last 16 in Group H after beating Uruguay 2-0, with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals.

AFP