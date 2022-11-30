QATAR 2022

Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

France was the first nation to cross over to the last 16 after beating Denmark 2-1

Aliou Cisse head coach of Senegal on November 29, 2022.
Aliou Cisse head coach of Senegal on November 29, 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking its shape with some of the countries already kicked out of the tournament starting with the hosts, Qatar.

All the matches of Group A have already been played and the hosts Qatar together with Ecuador have been kicked out of the tournament.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup football match between Netherlands and Qatar on November 29, 2022.
Cody Gakpo of Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup football match between Netherlands and Qatar on November 29, 2022. AFP

READ: Hakim Ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview

African giants Senegal and Netherlands have made it to the last 16 from Group A. Senegal finished with 6 points at number two while Holland topped the group with 7 points.

Group was definitely the pool of death but England and USA have managed to make it to the last 16 after playing their last matches of the group on November 29, 2022.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates scoring a goal to make the score against 1-0 Wales on November 29, 2022.
Marcus Rashford of England celebrates scoring a goal to make the score against 1-0 Wales on November 29, 2022. AFP

Iran and Wales didn't manage to cross over after finishing with three and one points respectively. The USA will play against the Netherlands in the last 16 while England will face Senegal.

France is the only country that has managed to get into the round of 16 after playing only two matches. France has amassed 6 points in two matches.

Mbappe Kylian forward of France scores and celebrates a goal against Schmeichel Kasper goalkeeper of Denmark on November 26, 2022.
Mbappe Kylian forward of France scores and celebrates a goal against Schmeichel Kasper goalkeeper of Denmark on November 26, 2022. AFP

Australia, Denmark and Tunisia will have to wait until the close of day on November 30, 2022, to know their fate.

Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 in Group G and they happen to be the only team to have done so in the group after beating Switzerland 1-0.

Casemiro celebrates his goal 1-0 of Brazil during the game Brazil vs Switzerland, Corresponding to Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 28, 2022.
Casemiro celebrates his goal 1-0 of Brazil during the game Brazil vs Switzerland, Corresponding to Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 28, 2022. AFP

Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia will battle it out on December 2, 2022, to determine the country that will accompany Brazil to the last 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is the only country that has registered its name for the last 16 in Group H after beating Uruguay 2-0, with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022. AFP

Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay will have to wait until they have played their last group matches to know their fate after failing to do so in their first two matches.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

