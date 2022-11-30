Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking its shape with some of the countries already kicked out of the tournament starting with the hosts, Qatar.
France was the first nation to cross over to the last 16 after beating Denmark 2-1
Group A
All the matches of Group A have already been played and the hosts Qatar together with Ecuador have been kicked out of the tournament.
African giants Senegal and Netherlands have made it to the last 16 from Group A. Senegal finished with 6 points at number two while Holland topped the group with 7 points.
Group B
Group was definitely the pool of death but England and USA have managed to make it to the last 16 after playing their last matches of the group on November 29, 2022.
Iran and Wales didn't manage to cross over after finishing with three and one points respectively. The USA will play against the Netherlands in the last 16 while England will face Senegal.
Group D
France is the only country that has managed to get into the round of 16 after playing only two matches. France has amassed 6 points in two matches.
Australia, Denmark and Tunisia will have to wait until the close of day on November 30, 2022, to know their fate.
Group G
Brazil have qualified for the round of 16 in Group G and they happen to be the only team to have done so in the group after beating Switzerland 1-0.
Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia will battle it out on December 2, 2022, to determine the country that will accompany Brazil to the last 16.
Group H
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is the only country that has registered its name for the last 16 in Group H after beating Uruguay 2-0, with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals.
Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay will have to wait until they have played their last group matches to know their fate after failing to do so in their first two matches.
