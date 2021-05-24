Aguero close to Barcelona deal, says Man City boss Guardiola

City's record goalscorer, who has spent a decade at the Etihad, scored a quickfire double in the champions' 5-0 win over Everton in his final Premier League appearance for the club on Sunday.

The goals took his Premier League tally to 184 -- the most by any player for a single club.

The 32-year-old forward is set to leave the Etihad as a free agent after Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea.

"Maybe I reveal a secret," Guardiola told the BBC. "Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart -- for Barcelona.

"He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi."

If the move goes ahead it would be Aguero's second spell in Spain -- he made his name at Atletico Madrid before the move to Manchester in 2011.

Aguero's final season at City was dogged by injury and a coronavirus infection but Guardiola believes the striker has a lot to offer the Catalan giants.

Barcelona had a disappointing season, finishing third in La Liga and falling in the last 16 of the Champions League.