'Everything is about money, It's Sad' - Ajax coach hints at Antony to Man United is DONE deal

David Ben
Alfred Schreuder has expressed his disappointment following the imminent conclusion of the Antony to Man United transfer saga.

Antony to Manchester United is reportedly now closer than ever

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has provided an update on Antony amid claims Manchester United are finally closing in on the 22-year-old.

Earlier on Sunday, multiple sources reported that Manchester United had finally reached breakthrough talks with Ajax for the Brazilian winger with the fee said to be around a huge £85million.

With the Brazil international looking more and more likely to move to the Premier League before Thursday's transfer deadline, Ajax manager has now spoken out on the winger's future.

Alfred Schreuder was highly unimpressed with claims of Antony's reported move away from Ajax this summer

Speaking after Ajax's 2-0 win over Utrecht on Sunday in the Eredivise, he was quoted to have said. "Nowadays, everything is about money. I find this sad. But this is our world, it's very sad and I don't approve that these things are happening at us." via The European Lad.

The 49-year-old former RB Salzburg coach was informed about the reports of Manchester United's progress on their target after the game and didn't fail to express his disappointment.

Antony was left out of the game for the second match in a row amid his desire to leave the club this summer, with the Brazilian star increasingly likely to get his dream move.

Antony missed Ajax's last two fixtures amid his desire to exit the club for Manchester United this summer

Regardless of his absence, the Dutch champions continued their bright start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Utrecht courtesy of two first-half goals from Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbley.

David Ben

