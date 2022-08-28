'Everything is about money, It's Sad' - Ajax coach hints at Antony to Man United is DONE deal

Earlier on Sunday, multiple sources reported that Manchester United had finally reached breakthrough talks with Ajax for the Brazilian winger with the fee said to be around a huge £85million.

With the Brazil international looking more and more likely to move to the Premier League before Thursday's transfer deadline, Ajax manager has now spoken out on the winger's future.

Speaking after Ajax's 2-0 win over Utrecht on Sunday in the Eredivise, he was quoted to have said. "Nowadays, everything is about money. I find this sad. But this is our world, it's very sad and I don't approve that these things are happening at us." via The European Lad.

The 49-year-old former RB Salzburg coach was informed about the reports of Manchester United's progress on their target after the game and didn't fail to express his disappointment.

Antony missed Ajax's 2-0 win over Utrecht

Antony was left out of the game for the second match in a row amid his desire to leave the club this summer, with the Brazilian star increasingly likely to get his dream move.

