Trouble in paradise - Al Nassr fans pick sides after Ronaldo's criticism

Fabian Simiyu
Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr in a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo
Life hasn't been easy for Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr especially after scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

Ronaldo's manager Rudi Garcia criticised the him after the draw on February 3, 2023, and some of the Al Nassr fans haven't taken it lightly.

The manager questioned some of his players for passing the ball to Ronaldo every time yet he was not scoring for his club.

Cristiano Ronaldo
READ: Ronaldo under pressure to perform after manager's recent statement

Garcia wants his team to have a systematic build-up and not just pass the ball to one person.

Al Nassr fans are questioning Garcia's tactics after producing unconvincing results in recent weeks yet the club has Ronaldo.

The fans think the manager is relying on individual players to win which is a very risky gamble when it comes to football.

As for the Al Nassr supporters, Ronaldo is okay despite being criticised by Garcia for missing golden opportunities.

Cristiano Ronaldo
The coach is under pressure to produce good results and the fans are on his neck as they try to seek explanations for what is happening with his squad.

One fan told Garcia frankly that he needs to do something because the team has some potential to win but what they witnessed yesterday was unacceptable.

Another one added that Garcia needs to leave the club especially after Al Nassr got kicked out of the Arab Super Cup.

Fans will always blame the manager for losing and Garcia should brace himself for tough times ahead.

