How Cristiano Jr convinced Al Nassr officials to sign him [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo is now an Al Nassr player after leaving the English Premier League before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Jr has joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia alongside his father Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese talisman carried his family to Saudi Arabia after agreeing to join Al Nassr in a £177 million (Sh26.4 billion) per year deal making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.
His son Cristiano Jr is now a member of the Al Nassr under-12 squad after taking part in the club's trials, days after he signed for the Saudi-based club.
News of Jr joining the Al Nassr was kept a secret by his dad who only disclosed the information after images started circulating online of his boy during the trials.
A video has since surfaced online showing the talisman's kid performing elite skills that only a few players manage to do.
Just like his father, the kid can use both legs while with the ball making it hard for other kids to defend him while in motion.
The kid scored a penalty after being fouled hence adding to his tally in what seemed like an easy match for him.
He celebrated just like his dad posing with the 'Siuuu' which is Ronaldo's signature celebration stint whenever he scores.
Al Nassr officials were perplexed with the boy's ability to control the ball and score goals. They couldn't resist offering him the contract.
Jr scored a brace to secure a 2-2 draw against an unnamed side during the trials. There are some people who have questioned if it was necessary for Ronaldo's kid to go through the trials stage.
Everyone who has heard of the kid before knows that the kid is lethal and going through the trials was like demeaning him.
Real Madrid are monitoring Jr and he could be back in Europe very soon if his father gives the green light to the Spanish giants to sign him in the coming years.
