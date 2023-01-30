ADVERTISEMENT
Ronaldo under pressure to perform after manager's recent statement

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo has not scored in his first two matches for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo clearly needs to improve and start scoring goals according to Rudi Garcia who is the Al Nassr manager.

Ronaldo failed to score during his last outing with Al Nassr when they lost 3-1 to Al Ittihad with the Portuguese failing to convert from a couple of chances.

Garcia seems to be unhappy with the way Ronaldo and his teammates approached the match although Al Nassr are number one in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo at his Al Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo at his Al Nassr unveiling AFP

READ: Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

The Al Nassr gaffer lamented how everyone was giving Ronaldo the ball during the match and the Portuguese talisman the ball yet he was disappointing in front of the goal.

Garcia added that Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca were not in the opponent's box on various occasions when the team needed them.

He was basically talking about Ronaldo's positioning throughout the match and he thinks that he needs to change his approach when it comes to attacking.

Things are not going Ronaldo's way and he will have to put in more effort if he is to start scoring for his new club.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram] AFP

The Portuguese scored last during the Saudi All-Stars match against PSG and his fans must have thought that he is back to scoring ways after ghosting in his last matches for Manchester United.

The talisman was also rested during some of the matches for Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that says a lot.

He might be trying to adapt to Al Nassr's way of playing but that should not take him long. He is a performer and he should fit into the system quickly.

