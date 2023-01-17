ADVERTISEMENT
Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

Fabian Simiyu
Saudi giants Al Nassr are negotiating with PSG for Navas

Keylor Navas (left) and Conor Gallagher
Keylor Navas (left) and Conor Gallagher

The transfer period in Europe is mid way and clubs are trying to make singings of players that suit their systems.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Saudi giants Al Nassr are negotiating with PSG to land goalkeeper Keylor Navas' services as they try to strengthen their squad.

Keylor Navas of PSG on January 6, 2023.
Keylor Navas of PSG on January 6, 2023.

Navas played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the two could play together again if the deal to sign the keeper goes through.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea could be on his way back to Crystal palace for a second stint after failing to nail a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 15, 2023.
Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 15, 2023.

READ: Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Chelsea has brought in new players and it is clear that the midfielder will have limited opportunities at the club.

Borussia Dortmund are negotiating with Jude Bellingham to stay at the German club despite Liverpool showing interest in the wonder kid.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund hugs the goalpost on January 13, 2023.
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund hugs the goalpost on January 13, 2023.

Bellingham performed well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and any clubs must be prepared to pay handsomely if they will be interested in his services.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed on the signing of attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain.

Pablo Sarabia of PSG on January 6, 2023.
Pablo Sarabia of PSG on January 6, 2023.

The 30-year-old Spanish footballer has not been a key player at PSG and moving to England to play for Wolves will guarantee him a starting spot.

