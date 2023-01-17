Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Navas to Al Nassr

Saudi giants Al Nassr are negotiating with PSG to land goalkeeper Keylor Navas' services as they try to strengthen their squad.

AFP

Navas played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the two could play together again if the deal to sign the keeper goes through.

Gallagher to Palace

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea could be on his way back to Crystal palace for a second stint after failing to nail a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

AFP

Chelsea has brought in new players and it is clear that the midfielder will have limited opportunities at the club.

Bellingham to stay at Borussia

Borussia Dortmund are negotiating with Jude Bellingham to stay at the German club despite Liverpool showing interest in the wonder kid.

AFP

Bellingham performed well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and any clubs must be prepared to pay handsomely if they will be interested in his services.

Sarabia to Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed on the signing of attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain.

AFP