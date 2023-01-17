The transfer period in Europe is mid way and clubs are trying to make singings of players that suit their systems.
Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories
Saudi giants Al Nassr are negotiating with PSG for Navas
Recommended articles
It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.
Navas to Al Nassr
Saudi giants Al Nassr are negotiating with PSG to land goalkeeper Keylor Navas' services as they try to strengthen their squad.
Navas played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the two could play together again if the deal to sign the keeper goes through.
Gallagher to Palace
Conor Gallagher of Chelsea could be on his way back to Crystal palace for a second stint after failing to nail a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea has brought in new players and it is clear that the midfielder will have limited opportunities at the club.
Bellingham to stay at Borussia
Borussia Dortmund are negotiating with Jude Bellingham to stay at the German club despite Liverpool showing interest in the wonder kid.
Bellingham performed well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and any clubs must be prepared to pay handsomely if they will be interested in his services.
Sarabia to Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed on the signing of attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain.
The 30-year-old Spanish footballer has not been a key player at PSG and moving to England to play for Wolves will guarantee him a starting spot.
More from category
-
Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories
-
'I'm not too loyal' - Klopp defends his coaching approach after recent backlash
-
4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend