'He has the rascal gene!'- Reactions after Garnacho scored for Man United

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for United and the first goal of the match in the 14th minute before Daniel James who is a former Manchester United player equalised for Fulham in the 61st minute.

Garnacho scored for United in the 93rd minute after replacing Anthony Martial destroying Fulham's dreams of sharing the spoils with the Red Devils.

Garnacho is 18 years old and he has started to cement his presence in the United's squad. Jamie Redknapp was quick to heap praise on the teenager after the match.

"All the best players have the rascal gene. You don't want to have a team of Gary Nevilles. The greats have a bit of devilment about them. Look at Wayne Rooney.

"Sometimes, it doesn't always add up, but they do things differently. You need match-winners and that's what he is. If you go through the greats in history, most in history have a bit of genius and madness alongside it.

"Garnacho has the world at his feet now. There will be a clamour in his home country given the week he's had but he's missed out on the Argentina squad. He's got plenty more World Cups to look forward to.

"You hear so many rumours about this young man for a long while, about the talent he possesses and he's just shown it on the world stage. It's an unbelievable goal after the two assists in midweek. How good must he be feeling right now?" Said Jamie Redknapp

Manchester United are going into the World Cup break with 26 points in 14 matches played and in the 5th position.