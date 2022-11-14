EPL

'He has the rascal gene!'- Reactions after Garnacho scored for Man United

Fabian Simiyu
Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United claimed all three points in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Fulham on November 10, 2022.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho (left) celebrates after scoring his side s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022.
Manchester United had given up in the dying minutes of their match against Fulham before Alejandro Garnacho was brought in and he for sure possessed the key to victory that the whole Manchester United team was looking for.

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for United and the first goal of the match in the 14th minute before Daniel James who is a former Manchester United player equalised for Fulham in the 61st minute.

Garnacho scored for United in the 93rd minute after replacing Anthony Martial destroying Fulham's dreams of sharing the spoils with the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.
Garnacho is 18 years old and he has started to cement his presence in the United's squad. Jamie Redknapp was quick to heap praise on the teenager after the match.

"All the best players have the rascal gene. You don't want to have a team of Gary Nevilles. The greats have a bit of devilment about them. Look at Wayne Rooney.

"Sometimes, it doesn't always add up, but they do things differently. You need match-winners and that's what he is. If you go through the greats in history, most in history have a bit of genius and madness alongside it.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022.
"Garnacho has the world at his feet now. There will be a clamour in his home country given the week he's had but he's missed out on the Argentina squad. He's got plenty more World Cups to look forward to.

Alejandro Garnacho (left) of Manchester United and David De Gea (right) of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.
"You hear so many rumours about this young man for a long while, about the talent he possesses and he's just shown it on the world stage. It's an unbelievable goal after the two assists in midweek. How good must he be feeling right now?" Said Jamie Redknapp

Manchester United are going into the World Cup break with 26 points in 14 matches played and in the 5th position.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

