Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Iwobi has rediscovered his potential under Frank Lampard hence creating attention in Europe's top clubs this season.

Alex Iwobi of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.
Alex Iwobi of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.

Alex Iwobi is enjoying playing football at Everton under Frank Lampard who has been giving him more playing time this season.

Iwobi had a 5-year stint at Arsenal where he was featured in 100 games for The Gunners where he just scored 11 goals in an Arsenal shirt.

He switched from Arsenal to Everton in 2019 and he has managed to score 5 goals in 96 appearances and his fans are hoping that he will add to his tally.

Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage on October 29, 2022.
Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage on October 29, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Iwobi has registered 6 assists and scored once for Everton this season so far and that's why teams are interested in signing him next season.

Monaco have already shown interest in the Nigerian midfielder and they are waiting for the perfect time to make their pounce.

Lampard is in the rebuilding process at Everton and it is unlikely that he will release him to Monaco even if they come up with a good offer in 2023.

Nigeria will not take part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup which means that it is unlikely that Iwobi will be injured while on international duty which is a plus to Lampard as he continues to restructure his squad.

Alex Iwobi of Everton warms up ahead of the away game between Fulham on October 29, 2022.
Alex Iwobi of Everton warms up ahead of the away game between Fulham on October 29, 2022. AFP

Everton are struggling at the moment despite Iwobi rediscovering his potential and it will be up to him to weigh his options when his suitors come calling.

Everton will face Leicester City in English Premier League on November 2, 2022, at the famous Goodison Park. Everton will climb to top 10 if they will take all the three points against the foxes.

