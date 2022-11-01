Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Iwobi had a 5-year stint at Arsenal where he was featured in 100 games for The Gunners where he just scored 11 goals in an Arsenal shirt.

He switched from Arsenal to Everton in 2019 and he has managed to score 5 goals in 96 appearances and his fans are hoping that he will add to his tally.

AFP

Iwobi has registered 6 assists and scored once for Everton this season so far and that's why teams are interested in signing him next season.

Monaco have already shown interest in the Nigerian midfielder and they are waiting for the perfect time to make their pounce.

Lampard is in the rebuilding process at Everton and it is unlikely that he will release him to Monaco even if they come up with a good offer in 2023.

Nigeria will not take part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup which means that it is unlikely that Iwobi will be injured while on international duty which is a plus to Lampard as he continues to restructure his squad.

AFP

Everton are struggling at the moment despite Iwobi rediscovering his potential and it will be up to him to weigh his options when his suitors come calling.