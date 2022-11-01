Alex Iwobi is enjoying playing football at Everton under Frank Lampard who has been giving him more playing time this season.
Iwobi on Monaco's wish list
Iwobi has rediscovered his potential under Frank Lampard hence creating attention in Europe's top clubs this season.
Read Also
Iwobi had a 5-year stint at Arsenal where he was featured in 100 games for The Gunners where he just scored 11 goals in an Arsenal shirt.
He switched from Arsenal to Everton in 2019 and he has managed to score 5 goals in 96 appearances and his fans are hoping that he will add to his tally.
READ: 'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs
Iwobi has registered 6 assists and scored once for Everton this season so far and that's why teams are interested in signing him next season.
Monaco have already shown interest in the Nigerian midfielder and they are waiting for the perfect time to make their pounce.
Lampard is in the rebuilding process at Everton and it is unlikely that he will release him to Monaco even if they come up with a good offer in 2023.
Nigeria will not take part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup which means that it is unlikely that Iwobi will be injured while on international duty which is a plus to Lampard as he continues to restructure his squad.
Everton are struggling at the moment despite Iwobi rediscovering his potential and it will be up to him to weigh his options when his suitors come calling.
Everton will face Leicester City in English Premier League on November 2, 2022, at the famous Goodison Park. Everton will climb to top 10 if they will take all the three points against the foxes.
More from category
-
Iwobi on Monaco's wish list
-
'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League
-
3 top UCL matches to watch today