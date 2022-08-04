Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on loan

Contracts are being prepared to be signed this week for a loan move valid until 2023 with a no-buy option. Telles’ loan move has not come as a surprise to many after the club brought in Tyrell Malacia for the left-back spot. With Malacia coming in, it meant that three players were going to fight for the same spot with Luke Show also in the mix.

It is a wise decision for Telles to move to Sevilla as he is guaranteed to have more playing time as compared to Manchester United. He is of course a talented player and it is frustrating sometimes for one to go out on loans.

AFP

Telles joined Manchester United in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskajaer and there was media hype about him being a modern left-back when he signed from FC Porto. His first few games at United looked promising but then things didn’t turn out as expected.

Telles has managed to record 4 assists and 1 goal in 33 matches so far at Manchester United which is way much below what many people were expecting when he signed for the club.

When you look at how United has been competing in all competitions, I think it is fair to say that he has actually tried. Every coach usually has his own way of playing and it is now clear that he doesn’t suit Ten Hag’s plans at the moment but then it’s not the end of the world.

Things are different at United at the moment especially now that there is new management in place and they need players with various aspects for the rebuild under Ten Hag. All in all, stats are just figures that just pin some players down.

Football is always about your contributions in a match hence goals and assists usually don’t matter sometimes. As Telles heads out on loan, he should work smart and extra hard so that he books his spot in the United team again in the 2023/24 season.

Heading to Spain for Sevilla will also be an advantage to Telles who will get the chance of playing in the Champions League now that United will be playing in the Europa League.