LA LIGA

Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on loan

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

His first few games at United looked promising but then things didn’t turn out as expected

Alex Telles during Manchester United v Rayo Vallecan at Old Trafford on July 31, 2022
Alex Telles during Manchester United v Rayo Vallecan at Old Trafford on July 31, 2022

Manchester United and Sevilla have come to a full agreement for Alex Telles’ loan move.

Recommended articles

Contracts are being prepared to be signed this week for a loan move valid until 2023 with a no-buy option. Telles’ loan move has not come as a surprise to many after the club brought in Tyrell Malacia for the left-back spot. With Malacia coming in, it meant that three players were going to fight for the same spot with Luke Show also in the mix.

It is a wise decision for Telles to move to Sevilla as he is guaranteed to have more playing time as compared to Manchester United. He is of course a talented player and it is frustrating sometimes for one to go out on loans.

Manchester United's Alex Telles during the pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 31, 2022.
Manchester United's Alex Telles during the pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 31, 2022. AFP

Telles joined Manchester United in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskajaer and there was media hype about him being a modern left-back when he signed from FC Porto. His first few games at United looked promising but then things didn’t turn out as expected.

Telles has managed to record 4 assists and 1 goal in 33 matches so far at Manchester United which is way much below what many people were expecting when he signed for the club.

When you look at how United has been competing in all competitions, I think it is fair to say that he has actually tried. Every coach usually has his own way of playing and it is now clear that he doesn’t suit Ten Hag’s plans at the moment but then it’s not the end of the world.

Things are different at United at the moment especially now that there is new management in place and they need players with various aspects for the rebuild under Ten Hag. All in all, stats are just figures that just pin some players down.

Football is always about your contributions in a match hence goals and assists usually don’t matter sometimes. As Telles heads out on loan, he should work smart and extra hard so that he books his spot in the United team again in the 2023/24 season.

Heading to Spain for Sevilla will also be an advantage to Telles who will get the chance of playing in the Champions League now that United will be playing in the Europa League.

Telles will have a successful loan spell at Sevilla and we might hopefully see him in Qatar come November.

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Arsenal and Liverpool played an exhilarating 4-3 match in Jurgen Klopp's first match during the 2016/17 season (IMAGO/Colorsport)

    Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

  • Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer

    Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

  • All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23

    All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Recommended articles

Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

Christian Eriksen and four other players to have in your FPL team

Christian Eriksen and four other players to have in your FPL team

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on loan

Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on loan

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Chelsea have opened talks for Barcelona's Dutch superstar
TRANSFERS

Chelsea begin chase for long-term Manchester United target

The Marc Cucurella saga: Brighton have dispelled 'here we go' reports to Chelsea generated by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano
TRANSFERS

Brighton quash Cucurella to Chelsea news

Premier League one-season wonders

One season wonders in Premier League history

Chelsea have signed former Barcelona player Marc Cucurella for 50 million pounds
TRANSFERS

Chelsea finally gets revenge on Barcelona by splashing £50 million on Marc Cucurella

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ferdinand Omanyala of Team Kenya celebrates after winning the Gold medal in the Men's 100m Final on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Gold medallist Scotland's Eilish McColgan (C) poses with silver medallist Kenya's Irene Chepet Cheptai and bronze medallist Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich (L) after the women's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Kenyan duo secure silver and bronze medals in women's 10,000m