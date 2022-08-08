Former Man United striker becomes clubless as Inter Milan terminates his contract

Sanchez moved to San Siro from Manchester United in 2019, first on a season-long loan and then in 2020 on a long-term contract.

The Chilean international scored a exhiliarating 121st-minute winner against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana in January and was also a member of the Inter team that won Serie A in the 2020/21 season.

In all, the 33-year-old made 109 appearances, scoring 20 goals, with Sanchez, starting in seven of his 27 Serie A games for the Inter Milan last season.

ALSO READ: Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Inter terminates Sanchez's contract

Inter said in a statement on Monday: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract of the Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez.

“The club would like to thank Alexis for his three seasons in the Nerazzurri, culminating in the winning of three trophies, and wishes him the best for the rest of his career.”

AFP

Sanchez made his debut for Inter on 14 September 2019, when he came on as a 79th minute substitute in a 1–0 win against his former club, Udinese.

Marseille set to land Sanchez

According to numerous rumours, Sanchez will likely transfer to Ligue 1, with Marseille reportedly offering the former Barcelona player a two-year contract.

Should Sanchez make the move, it will be the nineth club the Chilean will be playing for.