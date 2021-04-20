Amateurs Rumilly make French Cup semis

"We are 90 minutes away from the Stade de France, said their coach Fatsah Amghar referring to the final. "Let's see who we draw now, we're hoping for a big fish."

"Why not PSG," Rumilly striker Glody Liongo said of his semi-final dreams.

But the team from the Upper Savoy mountainous region near the Italian and Swiss borders Rumilly Vallieres could find themselves with familiar foes in the draw for the semis if another fourth-tier team Canet Roussillon beat Montpellier later Tuesday.

Their win provides a refreshing reminder of the joys of open competition at a time when a group of elite clubs have announced plans to organise a closed shop European Super League.