RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Amiri set to leave Leverkusen for Genoa - reports

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Nadiem Amiri is reportedly set to leave Bayer Leverkusen to join Genoa

Nadiem Amiri is reportedly set to leave Bayer Leverkusen to join Genoa Creator: Ina Fassbender
Nadiem Amiri is reportedly set to leave Bayer Leverkusen to join Genoa Creator: Ina Fassbender

Germany midfielder Nadiem Amiri is on the verge of leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Italian side Genoa where he is expected to undergo a medical this week, according to reports on Monday,

Recommended articles

The 25-year-old, who was born in Ludwigshafen to Afghan parents, has so far made five appearances for Germany since his debut in 2019.

However, he has started only three Bundesliga games this season for Leverkusen with rising star Florian Wirtz, 18, preferred in the attacking midfield role. 

Amiri won the Under-21 European championship in 2017.

He is expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday before initially signing on loan with an option to buy with Genona under German coach Alexander Blessin, who has taken charge following the sacking of ex-Ukraine captain Andriy Shevchenko after just 11 games in charge.

Genoa are currently second from bottom in Italy's top-flight while Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Musa Barrow takes lowly Gambia to AFCON quarter-finals

Musa Barrow takes lowly Gambia to AFCON quarter-finals

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

Amiri set to leave Leverkusen for Genoa - reports

Amiri set to leave Leverkusen for Genoa - reports

Dortmund concerned by Haaland's latest 'muscular' injury

Dortmund concerned by Haaland's latest 'muscular' injury

Kimmich revels on return to Bayern's midfield after Covid scare

Kimmich revels on return to Bayern's midfield after Covid scare

Malawi plotting Morocco shock at Cup of Nations after coaching reshuffle

Malawi plotting Morocco shock at Cup of Nations after coaching reshuffle

Benzema's house broken into during Real Madrid match with Elche

Benzema's house broken into during Real Madrid match with Elche

Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025

Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025

Trending

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

British forward Tammy Abraham (R) scored and set up another to put Roma into the Italian Cup quarter-finals. Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Five players to watch in AFCON knockout stages

Jim Allevinah has scored twice for a Gabon side deprived of star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard