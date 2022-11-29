TRENDING

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Onana has been suspended from the Cameroon squad but the player will remain in Qatar for the time being

Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022.

Andre Onana has been suspended from the Cameroon squad that is in Qatar for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup due to misunderstandings in the camp.

Recommended articles

Onana clashed with head coach Rigobert Song over his tactics as the keeper claimed that the manager is too traditional, an approach which Onana doesn't like.

The coach had no choice but to kick him out of the squad prior to their match against Serbia which ended in a 3-3 draw. Devis Epassy was started in his place.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022. AFP

READ: 'No pressure'- Song on Cameroon's next game vs Serbia

Onana on his part decided to quit taking part in the tournament permanently as reported by several sources around the player.

The Federation Camerounaise De Football Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) went ahead to release a press release in support of their head coach.

"The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag's decision, Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons.

"The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the Head Coach and his entire staff as they implement the Federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022. AFP

"FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance." Read the statement.

Onana is a good player but his career has been scandalous starting with when he was at Ajax. Will he bounce back strong or is this the beginning of his downfall?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • A pitch invader runs on with a rainbow flag and a t-shirt saying Respect for Iranian Woman during the FIFA World Cup match on November 28, 2022.

    Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

  • Wales and England go head to head in a clash of neighbours

    Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

  • Qatar 2022 state of play

    What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Recommended articles

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new contract

Premier League: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new long term deal

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today