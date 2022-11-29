Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Onana clashed with head coach Rigobert Song over his tactics as the keeper claimed that the manager is too traditional, an approach which Onana doesn't like.

The coach had no choice but to kick him out of the squad prior to their match against Serbia which ended in a 3-3 draw. Devis Epassy was started in his place.

Onana on his part decided to quit taking part in the tournament permanently as reported by several sources around the player.

The Federation Camerounaise De Football Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) went ahead to release a press release in support of their head coach.

"The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag's decision, Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons.

"The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the Head Coach and his entire staff as they implement the Federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

"FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance." Read the statement.