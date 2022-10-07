SERIE A

Again, Juventus star escapes Robbery attempt

Ángel Di María was close to being swindled once again on Thursday night after a gang of robbers attempted to break into his house in Turin.

Juventus midfielder Angel Di Maria
According to reports, Ángel Di María was close to being robbed once again on Thursday night, October 7, 2022, after a gang of robbers attempted to break into his house in Corso Picco, the Gran Madre area, in Turin.

The 34-year-old Argentine attacker joined Juventus from Paris St Germain on a free transfer in the summer and has had a bit of a mixed start to life in Italy.

During his time in France, there were reports in March that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star's home had been burglarized with his family inside.

And on Thursday, he escaped another robbery attempt. Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović was also reportedly inside the house with his Di María’s family at the time of the attempted robbery as per La Repubblica.

Angel Di Maria (Twitter/RoyNemer)
As per the report, the alarm was raised by the security service when the gang was entering the garden.

After being informed of the situation, the police arrived at the scene in time to stop the robbers from completing their heinous deeds.

One of the robbers also got caught in the process and one of the spectators at the scene, who witnessed the police squad catch one perpetrator, confirmed that there were gunshots heard during the police chase.

“We heard screams and then some noises that sounded like shots.” the eye witness said as per GFIN.

Di Maria's house was reportedly burgled during his time at PSG
However, it is yet to be confirmed that the police actually had to fire gunshots to complete the arrest.

An investigation is now underway to determine how many men were involved in the attempted robbery.

Currently, Di María and his family members are understood to be safe as the robbers could not enter the villa.

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

