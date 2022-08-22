LA LIGA

Ansu Fati the hero as Lewandowski scores 2 goals in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

Tosin Abayomi
Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ansu Fati the game changer with 2 assists and 1 goal off the bench as Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad 4-1 on Lewandowski's 34th birthday.

Barcelona recorded a 4-1 victory away against Real Sociedad in a La Liga fixture played on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano last week, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez insisted that the game against Real Sociedad was a must-win.

Barcelona started off hot as birthday boy Robert Lewandowski scored in the first minute from a ball by Alejandro Balde.

The lead did not last long as Alexander Isak capitalized on a defensive error to equalize for Real Sociedad with both teams level at the halftime break.

Barcelona boss Xavi introduced youngster Ansu Fati who would change the entire complexion of the game.

Fati scored Barcelona's fourth of the game as they recorded an emphatic victory
Pulse Nigeria

Fati within a minute of coming on provided the second goal for Ousmane Dembele to put Barcelona in front.

The youngster then assisted Lewandowski to score his second of the game and give Barcelona a two-goal cushion.

Fati scored Barcelona's fourth of the game as they recorded an emphatic victory to kick start their season.

Lewandowski has expectation to challenge Karim Benzema of Real Madrid as top scorer in the league.
Pulse Nigeria

It was a special occasion for Lewandowski as he scored Barcelona's first goal of the season and ended up with two on his 34th birthday.

Barcelona fans took to social media to celebrate the Polish striker for his goals with expectation to challenge Karim Benzema of Real Madrid as top scorer in the league.

Ansu Fati can follow the footsteps of Lionel Messi who wore the Barcelona number 10 jersey
Pulse Nigeria

Fati on the other hand received praise on social media for changing the direction of the game.

Barcelona fans took to social media to hype the youngster to follow the footsteps of Lionel Messi who wore the number 10 jersey previously.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

