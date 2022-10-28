TRENDING

Antonio Conte in trouble and other top trending football stories today

Antonio Conte, David De Gea, and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Antonio Conte, David De Gea, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Antonio Conte has been suspended for next week's Champions League clash in Marseille and faces further UEFA sanctions for his furious post-match outburst.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Antonio Conte on October 26, 2022.
READ: Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

The clash will be on November 1, 2022, and it will be the last match of the group stage in the UCL. Conte's assistant will replace him on the touchline.

The David De Gea contract extension saga at Manchester United could be coming to an end as the club is finally ready to discuss with him the extension terms.

David De Gea applauds the fans after the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester vs Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on October 27, 2022.
United are also monitoring other goalkeeper options incase De Gea's deal fails to go through. His contract will expire on June 2022 and he really wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Napoli has distanced itself from Cristiano Ronaldo after rumours emerged that he was going to Naples on January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Ronaldo is not on good terms with Erik Ten Hag after being denied regular minutes by the new United boss in this 2022/23 campaign at Old Trafford. Ronaldo is keen on quitting United if things don't change.

Former Aston Villa striker John Carew is facing two years in prison and a £45,000 (Sh6.2m) fine after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with the midfielder considering staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Gareth Southgate will have Qatar's "party central" on the doorstep of England's World Cup hotel and training base.

