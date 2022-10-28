Antonio Conte in trouble and other top trending football stories today

Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Antonio Conte has been suspended for next week's Champions League clash in Marseille and faces further UEFA sanctions for his furious post-match outburst.

AFP

The clash will be on November 1, 2022, and it will be the last match of the group stage in the UCL. Conte's assistant will replace him on the touchline.

David De Gea

The David De Gea contract extension saga at Manchester United could be coming to an end as the club is finally ready to discuss with him the extension terms.

AFP

United are also monitoring other goalkeeper options incase De Gea's deal fails to go through. His contract will expire on June 2022 and he really wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli has distanced itself from Cristiano Ronaldo after rumours emerged that he was going to Naples on January 2023.

AFP

Ronaldo is not on good terms with Erik Ten Hag after being denied regular minutes by the new United boss in this 2022/23 campaign at Old Trafford. Ronaldo is keen on quitting United if things don't change.

More developing football stories

Former Aston Villa striker John Carew is facing two years in prison and a £45,000 (Sh6.2m) fine after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with the midfielder considering staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.