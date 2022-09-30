Antonio Conte "unhappy" with the Juventus links

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham boss says he is 'happy' at the club amid 'disrespectful' links to the Juventus job.

Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17 2022
Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17 2022

Football reports in Italy indicate that Antonio Conte is open to going back to Juventus as a head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri who could be sacked any time from now by the Old Lady.

Recommended articles

Conte's contract with Tottenham Hotspurs will be up by the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign which makes him a suitable candidate in Juventus wish list.

Conte who guided Spurs to a Champions League qualification after joining them in November 2021 has refuted the claims from his home country.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Antonio Conte during the match against Leicester City on September 2022
Tottenham Hotspur Manager Antonio Conte during the match against Leicester City on September 2022 AFP

READ: “Conte was constantly contradicting himself" - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

Said the 53-year-old

Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus Fc controls the ball during the Uefa Champions League Group H match beetween Juventus Fc and SL Benfica at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Turin, Italy .
Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus Fc controls the ball during the Uefa Champions League Group H match beetween Juventus Fc and SL Benfica at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Turin, Italy . AFP

Concluded Conte

Conte's Tottenham will face Arsenal tomorrow, October 1 in the London derby, a match that will likely help shape the EPL's top four.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag has continued to drum support for Harry Maguire

    I believe in Harry Maguire - Erik Ten Hag

  • North London Derby combined XI

    North London Derby: Who makes up an Arsenal/Tottenham combined XI?

  • Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September

    Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September

Recommended articles

I believe in Harry Maguire - Erik Ten Hag

I believe in Harry Maguire - Erik Ten Hag

North London Derby: Who makes up an Arsenal/Tottenham combined XI?

North London Derby: Who makes up an Arsenal/Tottenham combined XI?

Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September

Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September

Antonio Conte unhappy with the Juventus links

Antonio Conte "unhappy" with the Juventus links

Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September

Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September

Kenya's Amos Kipruto to race against the 2nd fastest man in marathon history

Kenya's Amos Kipruto to race against the 2nd fastest man in marathon history

Trending

Luka Modric has revealed how he wanted a switch to Chelsea

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Top 10 highest-rated Africans on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players

Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is currently the subject of an extortion scandal

Report: PSG president named in 'wild' extortion scandal over Qatar World Cup

Football Manager 2023 release date

Football Manager 2023: 3 new features confirmed

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United on July 2022 at Old Trafford
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Van de Beek's "regrets" at Machester United was caused by Paul Pogba

Manager Graham Potter and the fans react to a late missed chance for Chelsea during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022.
LISTICLE

4 out of the ordinary facts that you need to know about Graham Potter

An aerial picture of the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City Football Club
LEICESTER

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?