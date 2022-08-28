Antony: Ajax star finally set for blockbuster £85m move to Manchester United

Ajax had already rejected Manchester United's £76.3m (€90m) bid for the Brazilian winger earlier this week.

However, it looks like the 22-year-old now looks set to have the last laugh with reports on Sunday afternoon, claiming that Ajax and Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement for his transfer as per Sky Sports.

Imago

The winger worked with Erik ten Hag during the United manager's time with Eredivisie champions and now looks set to re-unite with his former gaffer.

Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his squad regardless of what happens with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and United now have until Thursday's transfer deadline to complete the deal.

Antony left out of Ajax clash with Utrecht

The 22-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for the second weekend running on Sunday, not being included in the starting line-up or on the bench for the clash with FC Utrecht.

Twitter

He also missed last Sunday's Ajax's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam after reportedly going on 'strike' and refusing to train on Friday and Saturday.

"The Antony situation hasn't changed compared to last week,"

"We discuss it internally every day, also with the player. He reports himself at the club and we speak. But I want to focus on the players we have here, for now Antony is not important." Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder told ESPN ahead of his team's kick-off against Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.