'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

David Ben
Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have reacted on social media after Argentina recorded the first upset in the FIFA 2022 World Cup and also ripped betting tickets to shreds in the process.

Social media reactions as Saudi Arabia come back to defeat Argentina in World Cup opener
Social media reactions as Saudi Arabia come back to defeat Argentina in World Cup opener

Argentina faced Saudi Arabia in their opening group C match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022.

The Albaceleste were in high spirits in the opening minutes and were soon ahead after Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box in the 8th minute.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi stepped up and slotted home the resulting penalty to give his side the 1-0 lead two minutes later.

The hosts thought they had doubled their advantage in the 29th minute after Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net.

Lionel Messi scored Argentina's first goal of the 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi scored Argentina's first goal of the 2022 World Cup Twitter

However, his effort was correctly ruled out for offside courtesy of VAR.

The Inter Milan striker thought he had scored again in the 35th minute, only for Martinez to see his effort chalked off once more.

The Argentines saw a total of three goals ruled out for offside in the first 45 minutes as both sides went into the break with Messi's goal the difference at half time.

However, it was quite a different start in the second half as Saudi Arabia roared back into the game two minutes after the restart after Saleh Al-Shehri levelled home from close range.

Shortly after the Saudis assumed a shock lead after Salem Al-Dawsari's brilliant strike in the 53rd minute.

Salem Al-Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia a shock 2-1 lead against Argentina
Salem Al-Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia a shock 2-1 lead against Argentina Twitter

Argentina fought back to find the leveler but the Saudi defense was brilliant in keeping the South Americans at bay.

In the end, the Saudi's held on for a huge 2-1 comeback win at the Lusail stadium after causing the first upset in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar.

Following the shocking result, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

