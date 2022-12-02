Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Australia: The Goat vs 11 Socceroos; Preview

Faruq Ibrahim
The Knockout stages are here, and the winner takes all as Lionel Messi’s Argentina take on the Socceroos of Australia.

Argentina finished top of Group C after initially stumbling against The Falcons of Saudi Arabia in the first game of their group.

Finishing top meant Argentina would play the round of sixteen against the team that finished second in Group D, and until the final whistle, second place could have been Denmark, Tunisia or the eventual winners Australia.

Australia finished on an impressive six points, as many as France, beating both Tunisia and then Denmark in a final group matchday that meant even a Tunisia win against the almighty France could do nothing to displace them from a well earned second place.

This is the first competitive meeting between the Socceroos and la Albiceleste, the stakes could not have been higher. The winner gets to be in the Quarter finals, and go down in history as the first winner in this tie.

Both these teams lost their opening group game,but managed to win the next two, finishing on six points.

Lionel Messi would always be a player to watch in games he is involved in, but there is a rising star for the Albiceleste to keep an eye on, Enzo Fernandes is his name, and would most probably be the name that many transfer rumours next summer would be based on. The Benfica defensive-midfielder came on to change the game against Mexico, and set up Julian Alvarez for the second against Poland.

Enzo Fernandez full debut for Argentina
Enzo Fernandez full debut for Argentina AFP

The Argentine head coach expressed his displeasure with the world cup schedule as he is unhappy his team would have to play their round of sixteen game against Australia just 72 hours after winning their group.

“I think it’s crazy we are playing in just over two days, as winners of this group. Its 1am and tomorrow we have to prepare. Conditions are not great but we all have to play it.” Scaloni said.

Di Maria is recovering from a knock, Paredes is expected to be back in the starting line-up in a 4-4-2

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi. Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Mathew Ryan; Miloš Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin; Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke

Argentina are the clear favourites and they are expected to beat Australia convincingly.

