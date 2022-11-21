Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 Preview, kick-off time, team news, H2H, prediction

South American giant Argentina heads into another FIFA World Cup with so much hope and belief and will kick off the quest for a third world title against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Argentina has won the World Cup two times, in 1978 and 1986, but will be looking to lift it for the first time in 36 years in Qatar, with Lionel Messi, leading them for a historic fifth and possibly last time.

For Saudi Arabia, it is another opportunity to make a better impression than the last outing in the competition by ensuring they are not the whipping boys of the group.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head

The Iconic Stadium in Lusail will play host to this intriguing encounter set to kick off at 11 am, Nigerian time.

Both Argentina and Saudi Arabia will face each other for only the second time, with La Albiceleste winning the only battle between them, a friendly, 3-1 back in 1992.

In terms of their respective forms, Argentina is in superb shape and form and will go into this one as the clear favourite, having remained unbeaten in the last 36 matches, including winning the last five.

The Green Falcons will need to step up if they are to navigate their way out of what is a difficult Group C.

The Arabians have lost two, drawn two and won just one of the last five matches. They have also managed to score just a solitary goal in that run.

And at the World Cup, Argentina has an impeccable record in their opening matches with six wins and 1 draw in the last seven.

Saudi Arabia will hope to avoid the situation that saw them concede five goals against Russia four years ago. In their favour, they'd be happy that Messi and Argentina aren't the hosts this time.

Argentina Form: WWWWW

Saudi Arabia Form: LDDWL

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Players to Watch

For Argentina, Messi remains the talisman and the obvious option to watch out for. After leading the country to the Copa America title in 2021 and the Finalissima in 2022, the PSG superstar is looking to seal that one title that has remained elusive- the FIFA World Cup.

Playing in his fifth and perhaps last World Cup, the 35-year-old legendary footballer is hoping to sign out in style by putting behind them the pains of the 2014 defeat to Germany in the final.

Elsewhere, Argentina must keep Angel Di Maria fit to ensure that the reliable and versatile Juventus forward can form a formidable partnership with Messi alongside Lautaro Martinez, with Argentina winning the last 16 games in which the Inter Milan man has scored.

In the absence of striker, Fahad Al-Muwallad, the Falcons will have their hopes on forward Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri, another reliable source of goals for Saudi Arabia.

The Coaches

Lionel Scaloni has turned around a gloomy time for Argentina football following events in the last two World Cup tournaments to one of belief and high hopes.

After he arrived as majorly unknown and untested, having been a part of Jorge Sampaoli's backroom in 2018, Scaloni goes into the 2022 World Cup in the best possible position to finally lead Argentina to glory.

Scaloni ended the long wait for international glory when Argentina lifted the 2021 Copa America before he added the Finalissima in 2022.

There are hopes that Argentina can finally win the World Cup with Scaloni, for the first time in 36 years.

Scaloni on the World Cup: "More than saying that the World Cup is won by the team that defends well, I say that it's won by the team that is cautious and knows how to be intelligent."

The Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia are managed by a man many will know in Africa, Renard Herve.

Herve became a household name in Africa after he led Zambia to the Africa Cup of Nations before he repeated the feat with Cote d'Ivoire, becoming the first man to lead two countries to AFCON wins.

He would take over the Atlas Lions of Morocco but left after a poor outing with the team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Herve, who was named coach of the Falcons in August 2019, is looking to put that disappointment with Morocco behind him when he leads Saudi Arabia out in Qatar in what is his second World Cup as a coach.

Herve on what Saudi Arabia needs: "When you go to a World Cup, you must add discipline to your game, something that will be vital for us. We have talent, but if we don't show enough discipline, we won't get the results we want."

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Argentina is unbeaten in the last 36 games and has won the last five games scoring 19 goals, with zero conceded. The Green Falcons have struggled to score but have kept three clean sheets in their last five matches.

Therefore, Herve's tactical nous can only ensure a respectable scoreline from the defensive side of things, but I can't look beyond La Albiceleste for this one.