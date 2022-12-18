ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'

Fabian Simiyu
Diego Maradona is Argentina's legend and he passed away on November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona.
Argentina are the World's number one after beating France in post-match penalties. It was a tightly contested match that ended 3-3 after the extra time.

Argentina grabbed a first-half lead through Lionel Messi before Angel Di Maria added to Argentina's tally before the end of the first half.

Kylian Mbappe of France defied all odds to score two goals thus sending players from both teams into the extra time of the final match of the World Cup.

Messi celebrates the opener against France on December 18, 2022.
Messi celebrates the opener against France on December 18, 2022.

READ: Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

The match was a thriller that Argentina's legend, Diego Maradona would have loved to see in Qatar although he was nowhere to be seen!

Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, but his spirit still lives on. The spirit lives on and it is in Messi, current Argentina's captain.

Messi scored Argentina's third goal only for Mbappe to cancel it out through a penalty. The game rolled into the penalty shootouts and that is when Emiliano Martinez of Argentina stepped up to the occasion.

The match was a thriller, something that Maradona would have loved to see, especially after they were confirmed as the world champions.

Argentina was the World Cup favorite despite losing the first match of the tournament to Saudi Arabia. They never gave up and the result is actually evident.

Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.

Despite Argentina winning the match, France deserves the credit too, especially Kylian Mbappe who has the golden boot by his side. The young man from France scored the hattrick in the World Cup finals.

Maradona must be happy wherever he is. Rest in peace legend.

