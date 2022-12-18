How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'

Argentina grabbed a first-half lead through Lionel Messi before Angel Di Maria added to Argentina's tally before the end of the first half.

Kylian Mbappe of France defied all odds to score two goals thus sending players from both teams into the extra time of the final match of the World Cup.

AFP

The match was a thriller that Argentina's legend, Diego Maradona would have loved to see in Qatar although he was nowhere to be seen!

Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, but his spirit still lives on. The spirit lives on and it is in Messi, current Argentina's captain.

Messi scored Argentina's third goal only for Mbappe to cancel it out through a penalty. The game rolled into the penalty shootouts and that is when Emiliano Martinez of Argentina stepped up to the occasion.

The match was a thriller, something that Maradona would have loved to see, especially after they were confirmed as the world champions.

Argentina was the World Cup favorite despite losing the first match of the tournament to Saudi Arabia. They never gave up and the result is actually evident.

AFP

Despite Argentina winning the match, France deserves the credit too, especially Kylian Mbappe who has the golden boot by his side. The young man from France scored the hattrick in the World Cup finals.