EPL report- Arsenal continue their winning ways as Tottenham struggle

Some clubs lost on their return while others simply continued from where they left off. Here are some of the key highlights of the EPL matches.

Tottenham share spoils with Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur struggled on day one after the return of the EPL and they were forced to settle for a draw after trailing by two goals to Brentford.

AFP

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg salvaged a point for Spurs. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney were on target for Spurs. Antonio Conte's side is still struggling and they made silly mistakes that they used to even before the World Cup.

Arsenal continue their title charge

Arsenal have shown that they are capable of anything after coming from behind to thrash West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

AFP

The London derby saw the Gunners trail from the 27th minute but they came back stronger in the second half and their three goals were scored by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Edward Nketiah. Said Benrahma scored West Ham's lone goal.

Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Villa

Mohamed Salah scored and provided an assist as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the EPL. The margin could have been bigger were it not for Darwin Nunez to miss some of the crucial chances.

AFP