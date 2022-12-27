The wait is over as the English Premier League returned on Boxing Day and several clubs managed to play after a one-month break.
EPL report- Arsenal continue their winning ways as Tottenham struggle
The English Premier League is back after the World Cup break from November 21, 2022
Recommended articles
Some clubs lost on their return while others simply continued from where they left off. Here are some of the key highlights of the EPL matches.
Tottenham share spoils with Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur struggled on day one after the return of the EPL and they were forced to settle for a draw after trailing by two goals to Brentford.
READ: 'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs
Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg salvaged a point for Spurs. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney were on target for Spurs. Antonio Conte's side is still struggling and they made silly mistakes that they used to even before the World Cup.
Arsenal continue their title charge
Arsenal have shown that they are capable of anything after coming from behind to thrash West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
The London derby saw the Gunners trail from the 27th minute but they came back stronger in the second half and their three goals were scored by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Edward Nketiah. Said Benrahma scored West Ham's lone goal.
Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Villa
Mohamed Salah scored and provided an assist as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the EPL. The margin could have been bigger were it not for Darwin Nunez to miss some of the crucial chances.
Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic were on target for Liverpool as Ollie Watkins scored for Villa. Jurgen Klopp is hoping that things will get better after struggling in the first few weeks of the campaign.
More from category
-
Why Manchester United fans are ranting on Twitter
-
EPL report- Arsenal continue their winning ways as Tottenham struggle
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV