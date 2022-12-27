ADVERTISEMENT
EPL report- Arsenal continue their winning ways as Tottenham struggle

Fabian Simiyu
The English Premier League is back after the World Cup break from November 21, 2022

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal gets in between Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson on December 26, 2022.
Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal gets in between Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson on December 26, 2022.

The wait is over as the English Premier League returned on Boxing Day and several clubs managed to play after a one-month break.

Some clubs lost on their return while others simply continued from where they left off. Here are some of the key highlights of the EPL matches.

Tottenham Hotspur struggled on day one after the return of the EPL and they were forced to settle for a draw after trailing by two goals to Brentford.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on December 26, 2022.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on December 26, 2022.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg salvaged a point for Spurs. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney were on target for Spurs. Antonio Conte's side is still struggling and they made silly mistakes that they used to even before the World Cup.

Arsenal have shown that they are capable of anything after coming from behind to thrash West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2022.
Bukayo Saka celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2022.

The London derby saw the Gunners trail from the 27th minute but they came back stronger in the second half and their three goals were scored by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Edward Nketiah. Said Benrahma scored West Ham's lone goal.

Mohamed Salah scored and provided an assist as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the EPL. The margin could have been bigger were it not for Darwin Nunez to miss some of the crucial chances.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) warming up before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park on December 26, 2022.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) warming up before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park on December 26, 2022.

Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic were on target for Liverpool as Ollie Watkins scored for Villa. Jurgen Klopp is hoping that things will get better after struggling in the first few weeks of the campaign.

