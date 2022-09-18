Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Gunners are beginning to show signs of title contenders after another comfortable win the Premier League.

Arsenal thrash Brentford 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Premier League
Arsenal thrash Brentford 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League after a convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, Arteta's men recovered from the disappointment in sublime fashion.

Social media reactions to Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday
Social media reactions to Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday

The Gunners began the scoring from a corner kick, French defender William Saliba beating his marker and heading the ball off the crossbar.

Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead before half time, a goal built up from the defense ending with Granit Xhaka delivery a sumptuous cross and the Brazilian heading home the second.

Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League
Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League

Fabio Viera repaid his Spanish manager's faith of handing the Portuguese his first Premier League start after signing from Braga with a beautiful goal from outside the box, planted his foot and struck it far from the out stretching hands of Raya.

The victory sees the Gunners return to the top of the Premier League after Manchester City took the spot with a 3-0 win against Wolves.

