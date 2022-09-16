PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arteta wins Manager of the Month, Allan Saint-Maximin scores the best goal in August [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

The Premier League has revealed the winners of the monthly awards on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Recommended articles

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta emerged the winner of Manager of the Month for August.

The 40-year-old led Arsenal to start the season with five straight Premier League victories hence his third time winning the award.

Arteta beat Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter, Marco Silva, and Antonio Conte.
Arteta beat Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter, Marco Silva, and Antonio Conte. Pulse Nigeria

Arteta led Arsenal to victories against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Aston Villa.

To win the award, Arteta beat Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter, Marco Silva, and Antonio Conte.

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin won the Goal of the Month for August.

The 26-year-old scored a sensational volley in the 90th minute to equalize for Newcastle United against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Allan Saint-Maximin won the Goal of the Month for August.
Allan Saint-Maximin won the Goal of the Month for August. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on winning the award, Saint-Maximin said, "It was a nice goal. It's always very difficult to win this trophy so that's why I'm very proud to get that trophy and also get a point for my team."

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

  • Valverde apès son but contre Leipzig

    'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

Recommended articles

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

Preview: 5 fascinating talking points in the LaLiga this weekend

Preview: 5 fascinating talking points in the LaLiga this weekend

Trending

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0
EUROPA LEAGUE

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Todd Boehly's Premier League All-Star idea is a good one
COMMENT

Todd Boehly is right - an All-Star game is exactly what the Premier League needs

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol
UEL

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Max-Alain Gradel celebrates with Ahmed Musa and his other Sivasspor teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Conference League Group G game against CFR Cluj
UECL

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Gareth Southgate left red-hot Jadon Sancho out of his last squad before the official World Cup callups

'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

Michael Jordan surpasses Diego Maradona for the most expensive sports game-worn memorabilia of all time

Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10m at auction

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after winning his Group play-off tennis match against Theimo de Bakker of the Netherlands at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
TENNIS

Federer says goodbye after 24 years of service