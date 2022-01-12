RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic as been linked with a move to the Premier League

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic as been linked with a move to the Premier League Creator: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic as been linked with a move to the Premier League Creator: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

Mikel Arteta is adamant that Arsenal can still attract the world's best players despite their struggles in recent years as rumours persist of a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Recommended articles

The Gunners, who travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, are fourth in the Premier League as they seek to qualify for the Champions League after five seasons outside Europe's elite club competition.

Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the past two seasons and no European football to offer, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window, bringing in a number of players including Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks about interest in 21-year-old Serbia international Vlahovic, who has scored 16 Serie A goals this season.

Arsenal manager Arteta said on Wednesday he would not comment on transfer rumours but told reporters that the north London club remained an attractive destination for elite players.

"Historically this club has always been targeting the best players in the world and the best players in the world were always interested to come here and I can say that situation hasn't changed," he said.

"Every time I have spoken to any player, they were so willing to come. I haven't faced any other situation and that's one of our biggest powers.

"Our capacity to get the attention of people to come and join our club is something that is an advantage for us."

Thursday's game should have been the second leg of the League Cup semi-final but it is now the first, with last week's meeting at the Emirates called off following a string of positive coronavirus cases at Liverpool.

It has since been confirmed that many of those were false positives but Arteta was sanguine about the situation.

"It's something that is not in our control," he said. "The EFL (English Football League) is responsible to check every single player's status and then make the decision whether the game is played or not.

"The decision was to postpone the match and I'm sure if that was the case, then they had the right arguments to do so."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Iheanacho overshadows Salah, Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

Iheanacho overshadows Salah, Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

Beating Madrid could be a turning point for Xavi's Barca

Beating Madrid could be a turning point for Xavi's Barca

Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

Ivory Coast lose first-choice 'keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Ivory Coast lose first-choice 'keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Football, rugby rejoice as Scotland eases Covid crowd curbs

Football, rugby rejoice as Scotland eases Covid crowd curbs

Spurs boss Conte holds 'productive' meeting over new signings

Spurs boss Conte holds 'productive' meeting over new signings

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Security forces deployed massively in Limbe last January when Cameroon hosted the African Nations Championship Creator: -

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo