Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace to seal first win of the season, Martinelli scores first goal

Jidechi Chidiezie
The new Premier League season opened with Mikel Arteta's Gunners grabbing three points and setting the pace for 379 other matches.

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season

Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal as the Gunners recorded the first Premier League win of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The game, a 2-0 victory over Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace which held at Selhurst Park on Friday night, was the first of 380 matches to hold this season.

The victory also meant that Mikel Arteta's side continued their fine form from the pre-season that saw them win six of seven games.

Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener AFP

Arsenal started the game on a bright note, coming close in as early as the 4th minute, however, Martinelli missed the opportunity, sending the rebound a few inches wide off the right post.

ALSO READ: 20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

How will the new Premier League promoted sides perform this year?

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

The next time Martinelli would have a clear opportunity, he made no mistake as he did the first time. The Brazilian jumped highest in the 20th minute to head home a headed pass from new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It was Arsenal's first of the season, as well as the Premier League's opening goal of the 2022/23 campaign.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the first goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season Getty Images

The rest of the half went by pretty quickly, with the next closest attempt at goal, being Odsonne Edouard's header at Arsenal's goal.

The second half started with lots of end-to-end display and both sides going at themselves.

First, Eberechi Eze received a precise pass inside the box and sent a promising strike towards Arsenal's goal, however, Aaron Ramsdale guessed his intention and denied him with a fine save.

Next, and the opposing end, an ambitious effort from Bukayo Saka, came close but failed to trouble Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vincente Guaita.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Getty Images

Crystal Palace tried again as Wilfred Zaha shot at goal from the middle of Arsenal's box, the attempt, however, was superbly blocked by William Saliba.

The Gunners finally got their second of the night as Marc Guehi, in an attempt to head the ball away after a cross into the penalty area, accidentally sent it into his own goal, past a helpless Guaita.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

