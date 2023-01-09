Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Mike Arteta's team currently occupies the top position with 44 points after playing 17 games.

Even the mighty Manchester City, the current Premier League Champions, is finding it hard to catch up with Arsenal. The team currently sits at position two with 39 points in 17 matches played.

Arsenal's starting results for this season are far much better than what the team achieved in the last season under the same number of matches and are a projection that the team might walk away with the EPL title for the season after 18 years of waiting.

The last time the team claimed the title was in the 2003/04 PL season when Arsene Wenger was their manager.

Last season, Arsenal missed out on the top four lists and was overtaken by Tottenham in the final match.

Since the 2022/23 season kicked off, Arsenal has has surprised many with their level of playing, pushing other teams such as Chelsea and Tottenham, to fight to make it to the top four spots available for the Champions League.

The Gunners are unstoppable this season, and the fans are the happiest! With the best of players such as Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, the team is headed for glory!

Thousands of Kenyan football fans go to joints and clubs every weekend to watch their favorite teams play.

The excitement of seeing the long-awaited victory almost home is the force behind the planned Prayers.

The prayers will be held at the Friends International center Church (Quaker), from 9-11:00 am. All those who will attend are expected to wear an Arsenal jersey.

This is not the first time Kenyan fans are holding prayers for Arsenal. In 2020, Pastor James Nga'ng'a of Neno Evangelism Center held a three-day prayer and fasting season for the club, which was facing relegation at the time.

The prayer and fasting sessions according to Nga'ng'a, were meant to help remove the curse that had seen the team build their altar at the bottom of the EPL table.

For the longest time, Arsenal fans have been thirsty, and now they can finally see the water. Not yet there, but almost.