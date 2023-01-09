ADVERTISEMENT
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal has only lost against Manchester United in the EPL in 17 matches played

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt

Only halfway through the 2022/23 Premier League season, and Kenyans fans are already thrilled with the Gunners' strong pace, performance, and position they sit in the EPL table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mike Arteta's team currently occupies the top position with 44 points after playing 17 games.

Even the mighty Manchester City, the current Premier League Champions, is finding it hard to catch up with Arsenal. The team currently sits at position two with 39 points in 17 matches played.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal vs Newcastle match on January 3, 2023.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal vs Newcastle match on January 3, 2023. AFP

READ: Arsenal miss the chance to extend lead over Manchester City

Arsenal's starting results for this season are far much better than what the team achieved in the last season under the same number of matches and are a projection that the team might walk away with the EPL title for the season after 18 years of waiting.

The last time the team claimed the title was in the 2003/04 PL season when Arsene Wenger was their manager.

Last season, Arsenal missed out on the top four lists and was overtaken by Tottenham in the final match.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2022.
Bukayo Saka celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2022. AFP

Since the 2022/23 season kicked off, Arsenal has has surprised many with their level of playing, pushing other teams such as Chelsea and Tottenham, to fight to make it to the top four spots available for the Champions League.

The Gunners are unstoppable this season, and the fans are the happiest! With the best of players such as Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, the team is headed for glory!

Thousands of Kenyan football fans go to joints and clubs every weekend to watch their favorite teams play.

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years
Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years AFP

The excitement of seeing the long-awaited victory almost home is the force behind the planned Prayers.

The prayers will be held at the Friends International center Church (Quaker), from 9-11:00 am. All those who will attend are expected to wear an Arsenal jersey.

This is not the first time Kenyan fans are holding prayers for Arsenal. In 2020, Pastor James Nga'ng'a of Neno Evangelism Center held a three-day prayer and fasting season for the club, which was facing relegation at the time.

The prayer and fasting sessions according to Nga'ng'a, were meant to help remove the curse that had seen the team build their altar at the bottom of the EPL table.

For the longest time, Arsenal fans have been thirsty, and now they can finally see the water. Not yet there, but almost.

The fans believe that with prayers, the team will receive the spiritual support they need to get the prize.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project

    Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

  • Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

    Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

  • Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt

    Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Recommended articles

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
BIG VIC

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project
UPDATE

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months