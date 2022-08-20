PREMIER LEAGUE

'100% pass accuracy' - Arsenal fans praise Saliba, Ødegaard after 3-0 win against Bournemouth

Tosin Abayomi
Reactions as Jesus power fails, captain Odegaard shines, Saliba gets new song at Bournemouth, and Arsenal top of the Premier League

Arsenal recorded a 3-0 victory against newcomers Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

After recording comfortable victories against Crystal Palace and Leicester City, Arsenal continued their winning ways at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard scored the first goal of the game as early as the eighth minute. In the 11th minute, the Norweigian converted a ball by Gabriel Jesus to double the Gunners' lead.

Mikel Arteta's side added a third when defender William Saliba converted a ball through to him by Granit Xhaka early in the second half.

Jesus put the ball in the net late in the game but was ruled out by the Video Assitant Referee (VAR) as Arsenal held on to a three-goal cushion.

Arsenal fans were pleased with yet another three points. The Gunners now have nine points from three games and got top of the Premier League ahead of the fixtures on Sunday.

Captain Odegaard and Saliba rose to the top of the trends following their performance against Bournemouth.

Odegaard received criticism at the start of the season why named Arsenal captain by Arteta.

The former Real Madrid man finally scored two goals and turned criticism into praise.

Gabriel Jesus has mixed reactions following his performance. The Brazilian bagged an assist for Odegaard's first goal but squandered several chances late in the game.

Saliba on the other hand received praise for his wonder strike in the game. The French defender had a 100% accuracy passing rate in the game and was also solid at the back.

Fans praised Saliba for an immaculate finish past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers despite being a defender.

To celebrate the performance of Saliba, Arsenal fans composed a new song and serenaded him after the game.

