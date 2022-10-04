A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Catch up with today's top trending football news
Rafael Benitez, William Saliba and Youri Tielemans are among the top trending names in sports news today.
Recommended articles
Rafael Benitez
Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is in the frame for the top job at Nottingham Forest as East Midlands derby defeat pushes Steve Cooper to the brink.
Nottingham Forest lost 4-0 to Leicester City on October 3, 2022, at the King Power Stadium. Cooper is set to part ways with Forest after the heavy defeat to the Foxes.
William Saliba
Arsenal have stepped up efforts to tie down William Saliba to a new contact until 2027 after his performances this season.
Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães have been the key components of Arsenal's back-to-back wins after displaying superb performances at the back consecutively.
Youri Tielemans
Liverpool wants to sign Youri Tielemans in the next transfer window, according to sources.
Tielemans was on the verge of exiting Leicester in August 2022 to Arsenal before he turned down the offer. Liverpool are struggling at the moment and Tielemans could be the missing piece.
More developing football news
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony's performance in the derby against Manchester City.
Chelsea have reportedly joined Dusan Vlahovic's growing list of suitors.
Julen Lopetegui and Bo Svensson have emerged as Wolves' top targets to replace Bruno Lage.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been tipped to make a move for his former player Moises Caicedo, who he managed during his time at Brighton.
More from category
-
Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan
-
Catch up with today's top trending football news
-
Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie