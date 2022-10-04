TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Rafael Benitez, William Saliba and Youri Tielemans are among the top trending names in sports news today.

A collage of William Saliba, Youri Tielemans and Rafael Benitez
A collage of William Saliba, Youri Tielemans and Rafael Benitez

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Recommended articles

Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is in the frame for the top job at Nottingham Forest as East Midlands derby defeat pushes Steve Cooper to the brink.

Rafael Benitez watches from the stands during the Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England on September 14, 2022
Rafael Benitez watches from the stands during the Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England on September 14, 2022 AFP

Nottingham Forest lost 4-0 to Leicester City on October 3, 2022, at the King Power Stadium. Cooper is set to part ways with Forest after the heavy defeat to the Foxes.

Arsenal have stepped up efforts to tie down William Saliba to a new contact until 2027 after his performances this season.

William Saliba of Arsenal Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League, Football, Emirates Stadium, London, on October 2022
William Saliba of Arsenal Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League, Football, Emirates Stadium, London, on October 2022 AFP

READ: 'Our Rolls Royce' - Reactions as fans hail Partey and Saliba in Arsenal win over Brentford

Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães have been the key components of Arsenal's back-to-back wins after displaying superb performances at the back consecutively.

Liverpool wants to sign Youri Tielemans in the next transfer window, according to sources.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on October 3, 2022.
Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on October 3, 2022. AFP

Tielemans was on the verge of exiting Leicester in August 2022 to Arsenal before he turned down the offer. Liverpool are struggling at the moment and Tielemans could be the missing piece.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony's performance in the derby against Manchester City.

Chelsea have reportedly joined Dusan Vlahovic's growing list of suitors.

Julen Lopetegui and Bo Svensson have emerged as Wolves' top targets to replace Bruno Lage.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been tipped to make a move for his former player Moises Caicedo, who he managed during his time at Brighton.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

    Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

  • A collage of William Saliba, Youri Tielemans and Rafael Benitez

    Catch up with today's top trending football news

  • Barcelona players looking relaxed for Inter clash

    Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Recommended articles

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Man United target left out of Squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

Man United target left out of Squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Trending

A collage of Romelu Lukaku (left) and Luis Suarez (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Leicester humiliated Nottingham Forest on Monday night in the Premier League and James Maddison was the star of the show
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea salutes the travelling supporters at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.
ATHLETICS

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

ichael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022
TRENDING

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Frenkie de Jong (right) celebrates scoring the winner for Barcelona against Alaves on Sunday.
UCL

Man United target left out of Squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City