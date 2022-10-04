Catch up with today's top trending football news

Rafael Benitez

Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is in the frame for the top job at Nottingham Forest as East Midlands derby defeat pushes Steve Cooper to the brink.

AFP

Nottingham Forest lost 4-0 to Leicester City on October 3, 2022, at the King Power Stadium. Cooper is set to part ways with Forest after the heavy defeat to the Foxes.

William Saliba

Arsenal have stepped up efforts to tie down William Saliba to a new contact until 2027 after his performances this season.

Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães have been the key components of Arsenal's back-to-back wins after displaying superb performances at the back consecutively.

Youri Tielemans

Liverpool wants to sign Youri Tielemans in the next transfer window, according to sources.

Tielemans was on the verge of exiting Leicester in August 2022 to Arsenal before he turned down the offer. Liverpool are struggling at the moment and Tielemans could be the missing piece.

More developing football news

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony's performance in the derby against Manchester City.

Chelsea have reportedly joined Dusan Vlahovic's growing list of suitors.

Julen Lopetegui and Bo Svensson have emerged as Wolves' top targets to replace Bruno Lage.