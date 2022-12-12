Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost 'Grealish money'

have had their eye on Mudryk for some time, but the injury to Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup has prompted them to step up their efforts and seriously consider a January transfer rather than a summer one.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a £25 million deal for the 21-year-old winger, but it never materialised. Instead, it is believed that will have to pay around double that amount for Mudryk.

According to Shakhtar's Director of Football and former defender Dario Srna, any clubs who want to sign Mudryk will have to cough up way more than the current £50 million valuation to secure his signature.

To drive home Shakhtar's valuation of the player, Srna compared him to Manchester City's Jack Grealish, and said that he believed Mudryk was as good as Grealish, and since the English man was signed by Manchester City for a cool £86m, Shakhtar will accept nothing less than that for Mudryk.

This valuation is one that will put Arsenal's plan in jeopardy, and this has also caused some grievance on the player's part as well.

Mudryk has never shied away from speaking about his intent to move to a bigger club than Shakhtar and is thought to be frustrated by the club's asking price since it makes a potential move to Arsenal or any other top club very difficult.

Speaking to Sport Arena, Mudryk said, when he found out about his price, he was shocked and very upset.

The sum put a stumbling block in his path to the top championship, which he had long desired, and his dream was wounded, although not killed.