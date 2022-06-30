TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium

Tunde Young
Despite not having been officially unveiled yet, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus can be seen acclimatising to his new surroundings in a video after completing £45 million transfer.

Gabriel Jesus is seen in full Arsenal jersey in a leaked video
Gabriel Jesus is seen in full Arsenal jersey in a leaked video

Arsenal agreed to a £45 million deal for the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from fellow Premier League club Manchester City some days ago.

And although the deal is still pending paperwork and official confirmation from both clubs, it is pretty much an open secret.

A video circulating the internet captures Gabriel Jesus walking down the sideline at the Emirates Stadium in the full Arsenal home jersey for the 2022/23 season.

If there was any doubt about what jersey number Gabriel Jesus would wear at Arsenal, they have been cleared by this video.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is too big for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

‘Done and dusted’ - Tchouameni seals dream move, Jesus (not that one) on the move & 2 more gist

Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

The recording shows a figure that is almost certainly identifiable as Gabriel Jesus wearing the Arsenal jersey with the number 9 on his back.

The Brazilian striker is Arsenal's new number 9
The Brazilian striker is Arsenal's new number 9

The number was recently vacated by French striker Alexandre Lacazette who left for Lyon following the expiration of his contract in North London.

‘G.Jesus’ as his name was written on the jersey can be seen in the video walking down the touchline with cameras following him.

Gabriel Jesus spotted at the Emirates Stadium before officially being unveiled
Gabriel Jesus spotted at the Emirates Stadium before officially being unveiled

Fans online are speculating that they were recording Jesus’ official unveiling video which might be the case.

It is expected that the Brazilian will be officially presented by his new club soon as the fans await the first look at their new signing in an official capacity.

