Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Gabon debut in 2009

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Gabon debut in 2009
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Gabon debut in 2009 Creator: Paul ELLIS

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP on Thursday just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

"They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel," said Neveu, adding they displayed no symptoms.

Aubameyang -- who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month -- is at risk of missing Gabon's opening Group C match against Comoros on January 10 in the biennial African showpiece tournament being hosted by Cameroon.

They go on to play further matches against Ghana and Morocco.

Gabon enter the finals on the back of a 3-0 defeat by Burkina Faso in a friendly match in Dubai last Sunday.

