PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Pogba limped off with an injury during the heavy bashing from Liverpool on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Paul Pogba is expected to be out of action for four weeks due to a calf problem.

Recommended articles

Pogba was substituted after just 10 minutes in United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool during their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Man United manager Ralf Ragnick says it is unlikely that Paul Pogba will play again this season.
Man United manager Ralf Ragnick says it is unlikely that Paul Pogba will play again this season. Imago

With Pogba's current contract at Manchester United set to expire this summer, the Frenchman may have played his last game for the club after Rangnick told the media during his pre-match press conference that the 29-year-old is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again this season.

"With Paul [Pogba], it seems, after the scan we did yesterday or the day before yesterday, it's very unlikely that he will play until the end of the season again," Rangnick said in his pre-match briefing ahead of the clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba after ten minutes (IMAGO / PA Images)
Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba after ten minutes (IMAGO / PA Images) Pulse Nigeria

"The doctor told me that it will take four weeks, minimum, for him to recover and, since the last game is at the end of May, I don't think it's very likely that he will be able to play again."

Pogba has featured 27 times for the Red Devils this season, 20 of them have come in the English Premier League.

Paul Pogba went off injured
Paul Pogba went off injured Pulse Nigeria

The former World Cup winner has scored just one goal and provided nine assists in the PL this campaign.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag wants Ajax winger Antony at United next season

    Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

  • Paul Pogba

    Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

  • Cyriel Dessers will be given another chance to stake his spot in the KRC Genk first team next season

    Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

Recommended articles

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

'I don't want to look at the others'- Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to remain focused after impressive start

'I don't want to look at the others'- Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to remain focused after impressive start

Trending

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Didier Drogba
PREMIER LEAGUE

5 things I found out about Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson
COMMENT

Erik Ten Hag will end up like his predecessors if the culture at Manchester United does not change

Erik Ten Haag will end up like his predecessors if the Manchester United system does not change
PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)