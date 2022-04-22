PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal vs Manchester United showdown is going to be 'very cagey' - Predictions

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pulse Sports reporters have predicted a very cagey game at the Emirates with Arsenal penciled down as slight favorites to take all three points.

Talented Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka will go head-to-head with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday.
Talented Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka will go head-to-head with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday.

The big showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United this weekend is expected to be a 'cagey' affair according to some Pulse Sports reporters.

Recommended articles

Both rivals go head-to-head this Saturday as the battle for the top four in the Premier League enters a crucial stage.

Emile Smith-Rowe put Arsenal back in the lead with a well-placed finish
Emile Smith-Rowe put Arsenal back in the lead with a well-placed finish AFP

These two go into the game in contrasting forms, the Gunners shocked everyone in midweek when they thrashed city rivals Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge while Manchester United were humiliated by fierce rivals Liverpool 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

So, with a place in the top four at stake, Pulse Sports reporters have dropped their predictions for the match at the Emirates Stadium at lunchtime tomorrow.

Sadio Mane torments Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire during the 4-0 win at Anfield.
Sadio Mane torments Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire during the 4-0 win at Anfield. Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal showed against Chelsea that they are a competent counter-attacking team but it depends on if Manchester United will be confident enough to attack the Gunners and then allow them to counter. So, it's a reaction thing - who cracks first.

Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah netted a brace for Arsenal against Chelsea
Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah netted a brace for Arsenal against Chelsea Pulse Ghana

I think both teams will be very cautious, I don't expect a lot of goals as both teams will respect themselves. Nobody wants to lose this game at this crucial point in the season. so, my prediction is that this is going to be a cagey draw.

Prediction: 1-1

It's just a time for Arsenal to salvage their season and the victory over Chelsea will give them the required momentum against a Manchester United side that seem to cave in against any confident team.

Damola believes Arsenal will take all three points against the Red Devils.
Damola believes Arsenal will take all three points against the Red Devils. Imago

Also, we have seen with this Mikel Arteta side that once they get a win or two under their belt, they go on a run. So, for this particular tie, I'll go for a slim Arsenal win.

Prediction: 2-1

This encounter is too close to call, I will say that Arsenal to win but I really can't predict the outcome of this one.

United are coming from a game that messed them up big time and I doubt the Red Devils want a repeat of that poor performance the last time against the Gunners who are on a high after that brilliant win over Chelsea. So, the match is very unpredictable, it's anybody's game.

Prediction: on the defence

It will be very difficult to predict because both teams are fighting for that Champions League spot and they are not different from each other in the sense that both teams are very unpredictable.

In case football happens, Arsenal will win. But with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, I expect Manchester United to do better. So, I will go for a narrow win for United.

Prediction: 0-1

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Talented Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka will go head-to-head with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday.

    Arsenal vs Manchester United showdown is going to be 'very cagey' - Predictions

  • Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi

    Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

  • Erik Ten Hag wants Ajax winger Antony at United next season

    Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Recommended articles

Arsenal vs Manchester United showdown is going to be 'very cagey' - Predictions

Arsenal vs Manchester United showdown is going to be 'very cagey' - Predictions

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

Trending

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Didier Drogba
PREMIER LEAGUE

5 things I found out about Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson
COMMENT

Erik Ten Hag will end up like his predecessors if the culture at Manchester United does not change

Erik Ten Haag will end up like his predecessors if the Manchester United system does not change
PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)