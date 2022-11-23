TRENDING

Rio Ferdinand slams Erik ten Hag and other top-rated football stories today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Rio Ferdinand, Bukayo Saka and Pep Guardiola are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Rio Ferdinand, Bukayo Saka and Pep Guardiola.
From left: Rio Ferdinand, Bukayo Saka and Pep Guardiola.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Erik ten Hag after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United through a contract termination on October 22, 2022.

Former player and BT pundit, Rio Ferdinand ahead of the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.
Former player and BT pundit, Rio Ferdinand ahead of the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022. AFP

Rio simply said that Ten Hag had gotten what he wanted a few minutes after the Red Devils announced Ronaldo's contract termination.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Arsenal are ready to triple Bukayo Saka's wages at the club with the Gunners trying to put off potential suitors before the end of 2022/23 campaign.

Bukayo Saka (R) of England scores during the Group B match between England and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022.
Bukayo Saka (R) of England scores during the Group B match between England and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022. AFP

Saka has hit the ground running in Qatar after netting 2 goals against Iran on November 21, 2022. Many clubs are monitoring his situation with Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola has agreed to sign a new two-year deal with Manchester City that will tie him at the club until 2025.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the Premier League match at Anfield on October 16, 2022.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the Premier League match at Anfield on October 16, 2022. AFP

It was rumoured that Guardiola would quit City at the end of 2022/23 season after playing down speculations that he was negotiating a new contract with Manchester City.

Manchester United has lined up Cody Gakpo as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement on January 2023 after Ronaldo's contract termination.

Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are scared to speak out about issues surrounding the Qatar World Cup because they are being "controlled".

Jude Bellingham has revealed that he was so happy that he couldn't sleep after making his World Cup debut with England on November 21, 2022.

