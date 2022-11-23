A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Rio Ferdinand slams Erik ten Hag and other top-rated football stories today
Rio Ferdinand, Bukayo Saka and Pep Guardiola are among the top trending stories in football today
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand has slammed Erik ten Hag after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United through a contract termination on October 22, 2022.
Rio simply said that Ten Hag had gotten what he wanted a few minutes after the Red Devils announced Ronaldo's contract termination.
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal are ready to triple Bukayo Saka's wages at the club with the Gunners trying to put off potential suitors before the end of 2022/23 campaign.
Saka has hit the ground running in Qatar after netting 2 goals against Iran on November 21, 2022. Many clubs are monitoring his situation with Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has agreed to sign a new two-year deal with Manchester City that will tie him at the club until 2025.
It was rumoured that Guardiola would quit City at the end of 2022/23 season after playing down speculations that he was negotiating a new contract with Manchester City.
More developing football stories
Manchester United has lined up Cody Gakpo as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement on January 2023 after Ronaldo's contract termination.
Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are scared to speak out about issues surrounding the Qatar World Cup because they are being "controlled".
Jude Bellingham has revealed that he was so happy that he couldn't sleep after making his World Cup debut with England on November 21, 2022.
Qatar 2022 Live: Morocco vs Croatia
Qatar 2022: A round up of day three of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw an incredible upset, and possibly the most boring match in World Cup history.
Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United