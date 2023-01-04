Is VAR killing football?

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has been the latest manager to complain that the VAR favoured Newcastle United when the two clubs clashed at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 3, 2023.

"They are two penalties, it's very simple. I'm talking about what I've seen, now, and it's two scandalous penalties," lamented Arteta during the post-match conference.

AFP

His allegations came after Newcastle's Dan Burn appeared to pull Gabriel Magalhaes' shirt but no action was taken despite the Arsenal gaffer complaining.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte complained about VAR denying Spurs a late Harry Kane goal against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League.

"I think there are moments where you can understand you have just disallowed a regular goal because the ball is in front of Kane.

"I think it creates a big damage. I'd like to see this type of decision with a top team in an important game, I'd like to see if the VAR is so brave to take this decision, an unfair decision because the ball is in front of Kane," cried Conte.

AFP

The Spurs gaffer added that such incidents tend to damage a team hence the players need to be strong when they happen.

"Sorry, but I'm really upset because sometimes you can accept this situation but sometimes I think it's not good because I don't see honesty in this type of situation and when I don't see this I become really, really upset.

"I think the club must be strong because this situation has created a big, big damage. Now we don't know what happens next week and if we go out then I want to see," said Conte

AFP

Football becomes boring when people complain because of technology. FIFA should revise how VAR handles certain situations to avoid future controversies.