Is VAR killing football?

Fabian Simiyu
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has slammed VAR for denying the Gunners two penalties against Newcastle United

VAR rules out a goal for Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on January 2, 2023.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been the topic of discussion lately with various managers slamming the technology for controversial decisions during matches.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has been the latest manager to complain that the VAR favoured Newcastle United when the two clubs clashed at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 3, 2023.

"They are two penalties, it's very simple. I'm talking about what I've seen, now, and it's two scandalous penalties," lamented Arteta during the post-match conference.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal vs Newcastle match on January 3, 2023. AFP

His allegations came after Newcastle's Dan Burn appeared to pull Gabriel Magalhaes' shirt but no action was taken despite the Arsenal gaffer complaining.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte complained about VAR denying Spurs a late Harry Kane goal against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League.

"I think there are moments where you can understand you have just disallowed a regular goal because the ball is in front of Kane.

"I think it creates a big damage. I'd like to see this type of decision with a top team in an important game, I'd like to see if the VAR is so brave to take this decision, an unfair decision because the ball is in front of Kane," cried Conte.

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023. AFP

The Spurs gaffer added that such incidents tend to damage a team hence the players need to be strong when they happen.

"Sorry, but I'm really upset because sometimes you can accept this situation but sometimes I think it's not good because I don't see honesty in this type of situation and when I don't see this I become really, really upset.

"I think the club must be strong because this situation has created a big, big damage. Now we don't know what happens next week and if we go out then I want to see," said Conte

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023. AFP

Football becomes boring when people complain because of technology. FIFA should revise how VAR handles certain situations to avoid future controversies.

Football fans only love the VAR when their team has been favoured and slam it when the decision goes the opposite way. Where is football headed to as a sport.

