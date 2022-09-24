PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsene Wenger tips Arsenal to beat Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea to league title

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsene Wenger has given one important reason why his former club have a “good chance” to win the Premier League this season.

Wenger thinks Mikel Arteta's side have the competitive edge to win the Premier League this season

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger has given reasons why he thinks that Arsenal have a "good chance" of winning the Premier League title this season.

After seven matches in the league this season, the Gunners lead the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Manchester United.

Save for a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta's side have won their other six fixtures, scoring a combined 17 goals and conceding just seven times.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League, having won 6 of their first 7 games this season Getty Images

Now, Wenger who coached Arsenal between 1996 and 2018, has stated that the club can capitalise on the lack of a "super dominating team" in the Premier League this season to clinch their first league title since they last did in 2004.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Arsenal's title hopes, Wenger said: "I would say they have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team. I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

"Of course, it's a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don't know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

"Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season," the 72-year-old concluded.

In 1998, the Frenchman became the first foreign manager to win a Premier League and FA Cup double, and repeated the feat with the Gunners in 2002.

In 2004, Wenger led Arsenal to what have become their last league title to date, helping them go unbeaten in the league all season.

For now, Arsenal sits at the top of the table as the league remains on a short break with players representing their national teams, and getting in shape for the World Cup coming up in November.

The Gunners will face a very big on return from the international break when they face arch-rivals Tottenham in a north London Derby.

Due to Manchester City playing later that weekend, Arsenal could get a chance to move five points clear at the top.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

