'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as Super Dybala leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

David Ben
Fans have singled out Mourinho's summer signing Paulo Dybala after his brace in Roma's win over Monza on Tuesday night.

AS Roma has moved to the top of the Serie A after a convincing 3-0 win over newly promoted Monza.

The Romans looked quite comfortable all evening and it didn't take long to get the party started at the Stadio Olimpico.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute, to put the home side ahead after fending off pressure from two opposition defenders.

The majestic Argentine soon doubled his team's lead and bagged his brace in the 32nd minute to give Roma a solid 2-0 lead at half-time.

Dybala has scored two and assisted another of Roma's last four goals.
Dybala has scored two and assisted another of Roma's last four goals.

Roger Ibanez added a third for Roma in the second half as Mourinho cruised to another victory in the Serie A this season, remaining unbeaten in four league games and sitting at the top of the table ahead of Inter Milan after the Romans' bright start to the season.

Following the win on Tuesday, fans have taken to social media to hail the club's summer signing Paulo Dybala, who seems to have settled well since his free transfer from fellow league rivals Juventus this summer.

Dybala took his Serie A tally to 100 goals in the division after his brace tonight for Roma.

Here are some of the reactions below:

