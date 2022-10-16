WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mendy don get seatbelt for bench' - Reactions as Kepa and Mount help 'sloppy' Chelsea to win against Aston Villa

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Blues were nowhere near their best and should have dropped points if not for the individual brilliance of two of their star players.

Chelsea bested Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League
Chelsea bested Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League

Chelsea travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 in the Premier League.

Read Also

The Blues were hoping to continue their unbeaten record of five games without defeat in all competitions since Graham Potter's appointment.

Villa on the other hand were looking for their second win in their last six games in all competitions under manager Steven Gerrard.

The visitors were quick to open the scoring just six minutes into the game after Mason Mount latched on to a loose clearance from Tyrone Mings before slotting past Emi Martinez to give Chelsea the 1-0 lead.

However, the hosts fought back moments later and could have been four or five goals ahead had it not been for the brilliance of Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga who had made arguably the save of the season among other saves.

Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea against Aston Villa
Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea against Aston Villa Twitter

In the 15th minute Villa came close to levelling matters after Leon Bailey's header clipped the Chelsea crossbar to deny the Jamaican winger.

On the other end the Blues also came close to doubling their advantage after Raheem Sterling's curling effort hit the crossbar in the 39th minute.

But the hosts put up a serious fight in search of a response to Mount's opener but were ultimately denied by the brilliance of Kepa who ensured Chelsea went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Kepa produced a spectacular string of saves to deny Aston Villa a goal in the first half
Kepa produced a spectacular string of saves to deny Aston Villa a goal in the first half Twitter

Chelsea who looked out of sorts defensively in the first period made some changes in the second half with Kai Havertz and Marc Cucurella making way for Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta respectively.

The second half resumed and the contest continued with Villa coming close once again in the 53rd minute after Ollie Watkins' header from a corner went just wide of the Blues' left post.

Watkins had another chance shortly after but blazed his shot wide again in the 56th minute.

The Blues were still under immense pressure forcing Graham Potter to make another change in the 58th minute, withdrawing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for Conor Gallagher.

In the 62nd minute, Villa came knocking again after a rebound fell to John McGinn on the edge of the box but his goalbound shot was saved by the brilliant Kepa.

In the 64th minute, Tyrone Mings was penalized for a foul just outside of the Villa box, presenting the Blues with a goalscoring opportunity.

Mason Mount scored a brilliant free kick and Chelsea's second against Aston Villa
Mason Mount scored a brilliant free kick and Chelsea's second against Aston Villa Twitter

And the visitors obliged as Mason Mount whipped a beautiful effort into the back of the net in the 66th minute to bag his brace.

The Blues had another chance in the 71st minute after Conor Gallagher found Raheem Sterling whose shot from the edge of the box flew a whisker wide of the right post.

Villa continued to press when they had the chance but the Blues' defense looked way better than it was in the first, dealing with the threats accordingly but conceding corners for fun.

In the end, Chelsea held on for a 2-0 as Steven Gerrard's four-game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday.

Following the result, fans have once again hailed the brilliance of Blues shot-stopper Kepa who was actually part of the reasons Chelsea didn't drop points on Sunday afternoon.

Here's what's buzzin:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Chelsea bested Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League

    'Mendy don get seatbelt for bench' - Reactions as Kepa and Mount help 'sloppy' Chelsea to win against Aston Villa

  • Super Sunday

    Sunday Football Live Updates: Real Madrid-Barcelona, Liverpool-Man City

  • Inter defeated Salernitana 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday

    'Bring him to the EPL' - Reactions as Barella recieves plaudits following Inter win against Salernitana

Recommended articles

'Mendy don get seatbelt for bench' - Reactions as Kepa and Mount help 'sloppy' Chelsea to win against Aston Villa

'Mendy don get seatbelt for bench' - Reactions as Kepa and Mount help 'sloppy' Chelsea to win against Aston Villa

Sunday Football Live Updates: Real Madrid-Barcelona, Liverpool-Man City

Sunday Football Live Updates: Real Madrid-Barcelona, Liverpool-Man City

'Bring him to the EPL' - Reactions as Barella recieves plaudits following Inter win against Salernitana

'Bring him to the EPL' - Reactions as Barella recieves plaudits following Inter win against Salernitana

VIDEO: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the 1st round with thunderous punch

VIDEO: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the 1st round with thunderous punch

'Time to say goodbye': 10 football stars likely to play their last World Cup in Qatar

'Time to say goodbye': 10 football stars likely to play their last World Cup in Qatar

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Trending

Mason Greenwwod has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions

Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid rape charges

Patrice Evra will reportedly stand trial in a Paris Court over previous homophobic remarks

Manchester United legend facing €1500 lawsuit over ‘homophobic’ comments

Everton fell to Spurs 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday evening, October 15, 2022
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape and assualt

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

Barcelona star predicts 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona star predicts 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Top 10 Richest NBA players in 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

From left: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric and Thomas Muller.
LISTICLE

'Time to say goodbye': 10 football stars likely to play their last World Cup in Qatar

NurPhoto

EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes