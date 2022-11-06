WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have reacted on social media after the Red Devils stumbled on Sunday evening in the Premier League.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday
Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

Manchester United travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, November 6, 2022, in the Premier League.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils were hoping to build on their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions under Erik Ten Hag when they faced Unai Emery's side on his return to England.

However, it was the hosts who took the shock lead in the 7th minute Jacob Ramsay found Leon Bailey who worked his way into the box and finished brilliantly past David de Gea to put Aston Villa 1-0 up.

United sought to quickly find a response but instead found themselves trailing three minutes later after Lucas Digne bended in a spectacular free-kick into the top right corner, leaving De Gea with no chance to put Villa 2-0 up in the opening 10 minutes.

Leon Bailey opened the scoring against Manchester United on Sunday
Leon Bailey opened the scoring against Manchester United on Sunday Pulse Sports

United created a couple of chances afterward, but Villa still looked more dangerous over the opening 30 minutes of the contest.

Alejandro Garnacho had a chance to pull a goal back for United in the 33rd minute, only to see his effort saved by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez was called into action again a minute later and reacted well against a precise header from Cristiano Ronaldo as United started to create dangerous chances.

And the visitors would finally roar back into the game in the 44th minute after Luke Shaw's effort from the edge of the box was deflected into the back of the net to pull one goal back for Manchester United.

Luke Shaw pulled one goal back for Man Unitd in the first half against Aston Villa
Luke Shaw pulled one goal back for Man Unitd in the first half against Aston Villa Twitter

But Shaw's lucky goal was the final effort of the first half as United went into the break with a view to completing a comeback in the second period with the scoreline 2-1 at the end of the first 45.

It wasn't all smiles for United in the start of the second half as the Red Devils found themselves trailing once more, three minutes into the restart.

Jacob Ramsay latched on to a pass from Ollie Watkins in the 48 minute and fired home for the hosts to restore Villa's two-goal lead.

Ollie Watkins assisted Jacob Ramsay(R) for Aston Villa's third goal against Man United
Ollie Watkins assisted Jacob Ramsay(R) for Aston Villa's third goal against Man United Twitter

United continue to attack but were kept out by very a solid defending from the hosts who looked far more determined than the visitors on the evening.

In the end, the hosts held on for a deserved 3-1 win with Unai Emery defeating Erik Ten Hag on his return to the Premier League.

The win for Aston Villa is their first against United in 27 years and both teams would meet later in the FA Cup in mid-week on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Manchester United in their 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday evening
Cristiano Ronaldo captained Manchester United in their 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday evening Imago

Following the disappointing result, fans have taken to social media to react with some questioning Erik ten Hag's substitutions and one player in particular being dragged to filth.

Here's 'what's buzzin':

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • AS Roma were defeated 1-0 at home by Lazio in the Serie A

    Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

  • Liverpool defeated Spurs 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League

    'More Yellow Cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

  • Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to top the table after 13 matches

    Arsenal can win the league - Arteta finally admits after beating Chelsea

Recommended articles

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

'More Yellow Cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

'More Yellow Cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

Arsenal can win the league - Arteta finally admits after beating Chelsea

Arsenal can win the league - Arteta finally admits after beating Chelsea

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

Premier League Super Sunday LIVE UPDATES

Premier League Super Sunday LIVE UPDATES

'I tire for Potter' - Reactions as 'toothless' Chelsea slump to another defeat against Arsenal

'I tire for Potter' - Reactions as 'toothless' Chelsea slump to another defeat against Arsenal

Kyrie Irving: Like Kanye West, Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets star over Antisemitism scandal

Kyrie Irving: Like Kanye West, Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets star over Antisemitism scandal

'This is not farewell' - Pique says as Barcelona fans chant 'President, president'

'This is not farewell' - Pique says as Barcelona fans chant 'President, president'

'Thank you Legend' - Reactions pour as Gerard Piqué bids farewell to Barcelona with win over Almeria in final match

'Thank you Legend' - Reactions pour as Gerard Piqué bids farewell to Barcelona with win over Almeria in final match

Trending

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date

Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

Omos will face Braun Strowman at WWE 2022 Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel: Omos and Braun Strowman almost come to blows at Weigh-ins ahead of epic showdown

Gerard Pique said farewell to Barcelona in their 2-0 win against Almeria on Saturday in La Liga
LA LIGA

'Thank you Legend' - Reactions pour as Gerard Piqué bids farewell to Barcelona with win over Almeria in final match

Salima Mukansanga (L), Stephanie Frappart (R1), Yoshimi Yamashita (R2)
QATAR 2022

15 things to know about women to referee at World Cup, Africa represented

Gerard Pique
LA LIGA

'This is not farewell' - Pique says as Barcelona fans chant 'President, president'

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results, Recap

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results: Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair retain their titles as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman record epic victories

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been dropped by sportswear giants Nike

Kyrie Irving: Like Kanye West, Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets star over Antisemitism scandal

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run