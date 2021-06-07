Aston Villa agree deal for Norwich's Buendia

Buendia, 24, won Championship player of the year this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 16 assists, as Norwich romped straight back to the Premier League.

His form earned a first international call-up to the Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

"Aston Villa and Norwich City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emiliano Buendia," Villa said in a statement.

"As Emiliano is currently in the Argentina national team's biosecure bubble, preparing for a World Cup qualifying match with Colombia on Tuesday evening, he will undergo a medical and complete the transfer after the game."

Arsenal were also interested in Buendia, but Villa were first to meet Norwich's demands with a £33 million ($47 million) offer according to reports.

His arrival, though, will spark fresh speculation over the future of Villa captain Jack Grealish.