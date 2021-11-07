RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Aston Villa sack manager Dean Smith

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Dean Smith has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa after five straight Premier League defeats, the club announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Smith guided Villa back to the English top flight in 2019 but has paid the price for their disappointing form this season, with Friday's 1-0 defeat at Southampton proving the last straw for club bosses.

The former European champions were 15th in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's matches after picking up just 10 points from their opening 11 games.

Smith's departure comes the day after bottom club Norwich sacked their manager Daniel Farke.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on the club's website: "After a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. 

"For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact."

Former Brentford manager Smith, 50, took charge of Villa in October 2018 and led them to promotion via the play-offs in his first season. 

The following campaign he kept them up and they reached the League Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City.

They finished 11th last season but lost star player Jack Grealish to City in the transfer window.

The club's statement added: "The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. 

"Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the club with distinction and dignity."

Grealish tweeted: "No1 will ever compare, the real goat (greatest of all time)."

Smith is the fifth managerial casualty in the Premier League this season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Xavi appointment delayed as Barca reluctant to pay release clause

Xavi Hernandez, pictured in 2015, won four Champions League titles with Barcelona Creator: Josep LAGO

England fan jailed for "vile" Euro 2020 final racial abuse

England's Bukayo Saka (C) was among those receiving racial abuse online Creator: Paul ELLIS

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha Creator: Oli SCARFF