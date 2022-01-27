RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Robin Gosens made his Germany debut in September 2020

Inter Milan said on Thursday they had signed Germany's Robin Gosens from fellow Serie A club Atalanta.

Gosens, 27, who has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury, will leave the Bergamo side after joining from Heracles Almelo in 2017.

"Inter Milan are delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with Atalanta for the signing of Robin Everardus Gosens," the Italian champions said.

"The German wing-back joins the club on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met," they added.

