RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Athletic Bilbao down Atletico to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Match winner: Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams (right) is marked by Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez

Match winner: Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams (right) is marked by Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez Creator: Fayez Nureldine
Match winner: Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams (right) is marked by Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez Creator: Fayez Nureldine

Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to defeat La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday and set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Recommended articles

The Basque outfit trailed just after the hour mark when a header from Joao Felix crashed off the post before being deflected into the goal via the back of Unai Simon.

However, the match swung Bilbao's way inside four minutes late in the second half.

A 77th-minute header from Yeray Alvarez levelled the scores before Nico Williams hit the winner nine minutes from time.

Real Madrid made sure of their place in Sunday's final with a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Athletic Bilbao down Atletico to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Athletic Bilbao down Atletico to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Hosts Cameroon light up Cup of Nations to qualify for knockout stages

Hosts Cameroon light up Cup of Nations to qualify for knockout stages

Messi 'takes longer than expected' to recover from Covid-19

Messi 'takes longer than expected' to recover from Covid-19

Villa's El Ghazi joins Everton on loan

Villa's El Ghazi joins Everton on loan

Hosts Cameroon run riot against Ethiopia to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Hosts Cameroon run riot against Ethiopia to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Forward Wood relishing Newcastle dogfight after signing from Burnley

Forward Wood relishing Newcastle dogfight after signing from Burnley

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Refereeing chaos tarnishes image of Africa Cup of Nations

Refereeing chaos tarnishes image of Africa Cup of Nations

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo